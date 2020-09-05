Tejashwi’s unemployment raga in Bihar election, website launched, tollfree number 9334302020 released

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Before the elections in Bihar, the Grand Alliance, including RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi, has made the big issue related to unemployment and youth in Bihar its election issue and has been continuously attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on this issue. In his tweet, Tejashwi has repeatedly raised this issue. Also Read – Big statements of BJP leaders before Bihar election, now this leader said this big thing for JDU

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference on Saturday www.berozgarihatao.co.in The website has been launched and with this, he has announced to make unemployment an issue on behalf of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar assembly elections. After this, Tejashwi Yadav has a toll free number 9334302020 Is also released.

Releasing the website and helpline number, he said that any youth related to the problem of unemployment can contact it and ask for help.

Tejashwi Yadav has said that after coming to power, his government will first work to fill government vacancies in Bihar. He also taunted the Modi government on the increasing unemployment in the country and said that the youth of the state and the country are worried about unemployment but the government is not filling vacancy.

He said that despite the vacancy in Bihar, the youth has not been given the opportunity to get into a government job. He said that the issue of unemployment has been discussed with the experts and soon the blue print will be brought about.

He lashed out at the Nitish government and said that CM Nitish Kumar is promoting murder. Why can his family members not be given jobs if the gold, backward and extremely backward people are killed. He said that the government wants to kill Scheduled Caste people by promising jobs. The priority of the government should be that there should be no murder.

Tejashwi Yadav has accused CM Nitish that the double character of Nitish Kumar is exposed by this announcement. Said that for the development of Bihar, there is a need to work above caste. Along with this, Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Bihar government and said that there is no seriousness in the government of double engine. He said that Bihar has the highest unemployment rate, which is 46 percent. People between 18 and 35 years are unemployed in Bihar.