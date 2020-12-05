Tejaswi, who supported the farmers, staged a sit-in in Patna, said – in the fight of moneylenders and annadata, we along with the donors

Patna: Politics was also seen in Bihar’s capital Patna on Saturday in support of the ongoing movement against agricultural laws around Dalli. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan came out on the streets in support of the farmers. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday staged a protest against the new agricultural laws at Gandhi Maidan in Patna and sat in protest. During the protest, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the new agricultural laws are anti-farmer and said that they are with the demands of the farmers. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers who took their own food for talks with central government, sat in Vigyan Bhawan and ate

Tejashwi Yadav said that he is standing with the donors in the battle of moneylenders and annadata. A dharna program was to be organized by RJD on Saturday near Gandhi idol at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. After reaching the workers, the district administration expelled them and sealed the Gandhi Maidan. This made RJD workers angry. The district administration says that Gandhi Maidan is not a picket site.

Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) holds protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan against the center's farm laws.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We demand that the center repeals the black laws." pic.twitter.com/vBbM1WRlbR

– ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Angry RJD workers sat on a dharna near Gate number 4 of Gandhi Maidan. Later the district administration opened the small gate of Gandhi Maidan. After this, many RJD leaders and activists including Tejashwi Yadav reached Gandhi idol and read their resolution to fight the farmers’ fight.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the question whether it is a crime to raise voice in support of farmers, to demand mandatory MSP in new laws to double their income, fight to save farm and barn? Tejashwi said in a warning tone, “If there is a crime, we will commit this crime again and again.” He asked the government to fulfill all the demands of agitated farmers.

Earlier, Tejashwi tweeted from his official Twitter handle, “Those who worship Godse have come to Patna, in his welcome, the compassionate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imprisoned the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, so that those who believe Gandhi are farmers Can not take pledge before Gandhiji in support of Mr. Nitish, I am reaching there. Stop it if you can. “