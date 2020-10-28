Tejaswi’s path to become CM will emerge from the first phase! Know why RJD considers itself strong

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Everyone’s eye is on the first phase of voting in Bihar today. Voting is going on in 71 assembly seats in this phase. If we say that in this first phase elections, if someone’s credibility is at stake, then that is Tejashwi Yadav, then there will be no exaggeration. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Minister surrounded by voting on lotus print wearing mask, Election Commission will also take action

Actually, to understand this, we have to look at the 2015 election figures. The electoral equation of this time has changed completely compared to 2015. RJD-JDU were part of an alliance at that time, but this time both of them are against each other.

The RJD showed its influence in the area by winning 27 of these 71 seats last time. Last time, BJP got 13 seats and JDU 18 seats in this area. Certainly the equations have changed this time, but it is too early to say that the matter has become one-sided with the BSP-JDU.

Once you look at the election data, the situation becomes more clear. In 2015, there were Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and LJP with BJP, but this time they are not in NDA. On the other hand, this time the RJD has the support of the entire Left. Looking at the vote percentage in this area, RLSP received 5.2 percent votes in the last election in this region, while the Left parties got 4.2 percent. The presence of the Left parties in this area is slightly better than other areas of the state.

RJD hopes for profit

In fact, RJD feels that despite Nitish’s departure in NDA, the RLSP’s withdrawal from him may be a profitable deal for him. According to the calculations of RJD, the vote of the left parties will be added to its vote percentage. Along with this, he can also get the benefit of the anti-incumbency against Nitish as there is less number of Muslim voters in these areas. Due to the low number of Muslim voters, the BJP will not be able to give communal color to the election.

On the other hand, it is estimated that the benefit of Nitish being with the BJP can be compensated by the NDA contesting a separate election from the RLSP. The RJD is also assuming that the LJP will also cut the NDA vote. In such a situation, the equations in these 71 seats are in his favor. She can win as many seats out of these 71.

Congress relatively strong

In the 2015 elections, the Congress party also performed well in this area. The Congress had won a total of 27 seats in the state at that time. About one-third of these 27 seats were from this region.