Tejpratap arrived in Hasanpur with stunning, said- See, I have brought the future CM of Bihar along

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, has filed his nomination papers today from Hasanganj assembly seat in Samastipur. Several RJD leaders were also present in his nomination, along with Tejashwi Yadav, candidate of the Grand Alliance for the post of Chief Minister. Tej Pratap Yadav was very excited about his nomination and was happy with his younger brother Tejashwi.

Meanwhile, he has once again expressed his enthusiasm for the nomination by tweeting. He has called younger brother Tejashwi Yadav as the future Chief Minister of Bihar and his Arjun. Tej Pratap wrote in a tweet that – 'I have reached to register the nomination for Bihar's future Chief Minister brother Tejaswi Yadav (Arjun).'

Future Chief Minister of Bihar @yadavtejashwi 140 (Arjun) has reached from Hasanpur assembly constituency to register his nomination. pic.twitter.com/cUFDbxXIJR

Earlier, while talking to media persons, he said that Tejashwi is the future CM of Bihar and he is getting the love of the public. This time the people will give full support to him in the assembly elections and he will become the chief minister.