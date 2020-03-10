Tekashi 6ix9ine Set for Release From Prison Three Months Early

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, recognized professionally as Tekashi 6ix9ine, will full his jail sentence on August 2. Lance Lazzaro, Hernandez’s lawyer, confirmed the date.

The 23-year-old rapper was arrested in Nov. 2018 for his involvement with the 9 Trey Gangsta Bloods. In January the rapper made a plea deal — during which he admitted that he’d employed somebody to shoot rival rapper Chief Keef, and to promoting a kilo of heroin in 2017 — that noticed him cooperating with federal law-enforcement officers; the settlement was initially sealed to present prosecutors time to cost and arrest members of the 9 Trey gang.

His controversial cooperation with the authorities led to him providing testimony in opposition to the gang, placing a number of associates of the faction in jail. Two defendants within the case, Kintea “Kooda B” McKenzie and Hernandez’s kidnapper Anthony “Harv” Ellison, have but to be sentenced.

In whole, Hernandez pleaded responsible to 9 federal felonies together with racketeering conspiracy, firearms fees, narcotics trafficking, and violent crimes in assist of racketeering.

On the time, Hernandez stated: “I now know that I’m remorseful for what occurred as a result of I used to be blessed with the present of a possibility that most individuals dream of however I squandered it by getting concerned with the improper folks and misrepresenting myself after I ought to have been true to myself and my followers. … I’m sorry to the victims who had been affected by my actions, to my followers who look as much as me and had been misled, to my household who relies on me and to this courtroom for this mess that I contributed to.”

In Dec. 2019, Hernandez was sentenced to 24 months, after having served 13 months awaiting sentencing. The August launch date places Hernandez’s sentence completion three months forward of the initially decreed date. “The explanation why he’s getting launched early is as a result of he’s the right mannequin prisoner,” Daybreak Florio, one other member of Hernandez’s authorized workforce, stated.

Hernandez was denied a request to serve the rest of his sentence in various housing. The rapper reportedly plans to maneuver away from New York as soon as his sentence is full out of concern for his personal security.