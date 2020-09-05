Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ‘TattleTales’ Tries to Turn Trolling Into an Artform

If outrage may very well be magnified, commodified and made into laborious foreign money — after which accessorized with sloppy rainbow dreadlocks — that billion-dollar bankroll can be Tekashi 6ix9ine, the rapper-troll whose major objective in life is rubbing others’ noses in his mess.

That’s hardly editorializing when you think about the title of his his fresh-from-prison-release new album: “TattleTales.” This from a man who has almost made snitching into an ugly artwork kind by taunting the vert Brooklyn gang he snitched on.

Additionally amongst 6ix9ine’s claims to fame: the felony act of getting a 13-year-old youngster pose sexual acts as a part of a livestream video; his alleged choking a 16-year-old in a Houston shopping center; An admission of getting ordered a success on Chief Keef, simply considered one of many fellow rappers (see additionally: Trippie Redd, Meek Mill, Lil Durk) with whom 6ix9ine has shared an Web beef.

Within the run-up to this week’s launch of his first LP after an early launch from jail (due to COVID-19), and his full-album follow-up to 2018’s “Dummy Boy,” 6ix9ine managed to make himself much more unlikeable, portray targets on his again whereas taunting those that may kill him. When he wasn’t busy final week trolling L.A. gang members by revealing his location within the Hollywood Hills, 6ix9ine managed to sneak in his first post-prison interview with the New York Instances. There, he urged he’ll vote for vote for Trump within the upcoming presidential election, vowed to proceed to use the N-word (regardless of not being Black) as a result of he’s from Brooklyn, form of admitted that he inflates his streaming figures by bots and pre-roll advertisements (“Who doesn’t? All people inflates their numbers”), declared that his snitching on his one-time gang brethren was no worse than what they did to him, and in contrast himself to considered one of hip-hop’s most beloved figures, Tupac Shakur.

Few are spared from ridicule, be it these of the muslim religion (“GOOBA”); Ray Charles (on “Charlie,” 6ix9ine waxes, “Ray Charles, I ain’t by no means seen a b— I want”); John Cena (on “Gata”); and North Korea’s dictator (“Nini” options the unlucky rhyme: “Go away them in a coma like Kim Jong Un / Physique operation like Kardashian”).

Of his blink-and-you’ll-miss-it time in jail, 6ix9ine affords “Locked Up 2,” which affords perception into his authorized technique (“Combating with my attorneys for a greater provide”) and cautions his former gang associates (“All people wanna discuss the road code / However solely followin’ is handy for them / They fast to inform you that they’d experience for you, die for you / However fast to chew the hand that feeds them”). On “GTL,” he hints at having much more to rat (“They will say what they need, they don’t know what I do know / Ain’t nothing you’ll be able to inform me about this life I selected / I used to be dealing with 47, you was sitting at dwelling”) and on the album’s closing observe “AVA,” he shares “Don’t belief no one / Present no love to no one / N– wanna take what’s mine / N– need my life.”

The reasonably much less outrageous examples of his Instances trolling included defending his lack of curiosity in socially acutely aware music to being a Large Mac supplier (“You don’t go to McDonald’s and get filet mignon”), whereas claiming he’ll by no means change (“Why would I need to? It’s made me hundreds of thousands of {dollars}”).

6ix9ine is each a newsmaker and a notable a part of the hip-hop continuum, though the jury is out on whether or not his billions of YouTube views level to a knack for hitmaking or simply the results of the ridiculous issues he says and rhymes. 6ix9ine might himself present an reply within the observe “Trollz,” when he raps: “I do know you don’t like me, you wanna combat me / You don’t need no issues at your celebration, don’t invite me.” An announcement of truth and good sense — irritating, however true.