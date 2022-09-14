Tekken 8 announced with a powerful gameplay trailer: one of the kings of the fight returns

Bandai Namco surprises with the return of one of its most successful sagas on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

Tekken is back! The first announcement of the PlayStation State of Play on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show has been carried out by Bandai Namco and his legendary The King of Iron Fist Tournament fighting series. Tekken 8 is a reality and has been shown with a brief gameplay trailer in which Kazuya Mishima and Jim Kazama they have faced each other in a scenario lashed by a storm.

The story revolves around the fight between Kazuya and Kazama“In the trailer you can see this level of quality in the new playable character models created, which are completely different from Tekken 7, and in small details like the raindrops that slide down the skin of the characters,” he commented. the father of the saga, Katsuhiro Harada, in a message posted on the PlayStation blog. “These are not images created just for the trailer, but real-time reproductions of what is happening on the game screen.”

Bandai Namco claims that the trailer is gameplay pulled directly from PS5. “In other words, all character models, backgrounds, and effects are the same as what you’ll find in the game,” adds Harada, confirming the 60fps. The Japanese have also extolled the quality of the scenes, in which all kinds of catastrophes occur that increase the drama of the fight. “These are all stage effects that will be used in-game during battles. Of course, we are working hard to improve the quality even more,” explains Harada.

This fragment corresponds to modo historia de Tekken 8, which as its predecessor already anticipated, will revolve around the fight between Kazuya and Kazama, father and son. “And as for the meaning of the trailer scene and its importance in the main story… We want you to find out for yourself when the game is released.”

The release date, yes, is a mystery, although it is expected that Tekken 8 will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series throughout 2023. In the absence of knowing more details about the game, which will presumably be present at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 that starts in just a few hours, the announcement of Tekken 8 takes place shortly after the Netflix premiere of the Tekken Bloodlines series.

More about: Tekken 8 and State of Play.