Tekken 8 wants to be a graphic benchmark for the next-gen, and that’s why it has been rebuilt from scratch

The State of Play held by PlayStation last Tuesday left us with different news and updates on several games, but the live show surprised from the beginning by starting strong with the presentation of Tekken 8, a new installment of the historic fighting saga of Bandai Namco and a long-awaited announcement by fans.

Collaborate with Epic to take advantage of Unreal Engine 5Its managers have confirmed that the title will be published on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the fact that that it only reaches the new generation is no coincidence. In an interview with IGN, game director Katsuhiro Harada explained how important it is for them to achieve a good graphic level, something they want to achieve by collaborating with Epic and making use of the engine. Unreal Engine 5.

“All models and everything related to Tekken 7 has been completely discarded,” reveals Harada, who ensures that Tekken 8 has been rebuilt from scratch and that initially started with Unreal Engine 4, but moved to Unreal Engine 5 some time later by gradually adapting certain elements.

For example, the director says that sweat in Tekken 7 was “just a parameter of the game” and, looking ahead to the new installment, introduce a sliding effect in character models. “Not only that, but when they hit the ground, their clothes get dirty. You can see all kinds of battle effects on the fighters’ models,” he explains after watching Jin and Kazuya’s fight scene.

Clothes get dirty and rain and sweat act differentlyHarada says that although games like Tekken 3 or Tekken Tag Tournament had a variety of modes and gameplay aspects that people enjoyed and will try to please fans in this regard, “an important aspect has always been the graphic level that fans expected from the game. new hardware. […] We want to set a graphic bar with this game“says the director.

history will matter

For Harada, the deliveries that have best exploited the hardware of the moment have been the most successful on consoles, although he does not forget that the story will be important and is reflected even in the logo. “You can see the effect of the chain breaking and forming the logo. We didn’t do it just because it looks cool, but there are actually very strong story elements that are tied into that,” explains Harada.

“The theme of chains has been seen in the past with Devil Jin. […] To show that the chains are broken is to show that Jin breaks free from all the things that restrain him. He’s forced to deal with those elements of himself, but at the same time to deal with part of who is his father in these kinds of conflicts,” he says.

As we say, Tekken 8 will be published in the future on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S and, although there is no release date marked on the calendar, it is expected to arrive during 2023 to the different platforms. We recommend you to be aware of all the news of the Tokyo Game Show 2022 in case they offer us more news throughout the days.

