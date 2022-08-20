Tekken Bloodline, analysis and opinions of the game for Multi

Tekken: Bloodline debuts on Netflix with the force of an iron fist. The Bandai Namco series, after numerous attempts (an animated one in the 90s, another CGI called in 2011 and a real image whose footage I don’t want to remember) seems to have found its niche with a very interesting production in each of its sections.

It’s not usual that CGI technology be put at the service of animation and not the other way around, but it is the case of the new Netflix animated premiere based on Bandai Namco’s legendary fighting saga, Tekken: Lineage. Now available on the video-on-demand service, there isn’t a single part of the production that doesn’t live up to what you’d expect from the franchise as well as being a cohesive story for a six-episode animated miniseries in which its creators they have only known how to make wise decisions.

It would have been logical to tell the story of Kazuya Mishima and the first episode of Tekken in the new animated adventure of the franchise, but on his arrival on Netflix he has opted to reinterpret the story of what is, surely, the most important chapter of the King of Iron Fist: Tekken 3, with Jin Kazama as the main protagonist. The reinterpretation is evident because it has characters that we would not see until future installments (such as Marduk from Tekken 4, Feng Wei from Tekken 5 or the surprising and inconsequential presence of Leroy Smith from Tekken 7), but there are also other details that have been adapted to new audiences without changing the essence of the story.

The story begins with Jun and Jin Kazama. Events will lead the teenager to seek out Heihachi Mishima, boss of the Mishima Zaibatsu, who will train him under the strict rules of the Mishima clan to defeat an ancient threat called Ogre. In the series we will see Jin’s training into a warrior worthy of his bloodthe celebration of the third championship of the King of Iron Fist while between round and round of the championship we discover the different mysteries that the boss of the Mishima and his tournament in Peru hides.

lineage issue

At the level of the lore of the original saga itself, the third episode contains more interesting traces than the first two parts, it is obvious. To sample the 90’s animation, you had to do a narrative corkscrew spin to tell the story of Tekken and Tekken 2 on the same tape. Neither with said production could you expect an exhaustive treatment of all the characters that make up the fighter template, nor can you expect such a thing in Tekken: Lineage; capture the interest of the story in Jun, Jin, Heihachi, Paul Phoenix, Hwoarang, Xiaoyu or Julia Chang allows you to explore in greater depth the characters mentioned.

And yes, it is a decision that leaves out heroes of the saga such as Lei Wulong, Marshall or Forest Law, but it is also a smart decision with the time that it has the material to narrate Jin Kazama’s feud with Ogre. If you’re hoping to learn about the family bloodlines of Nina and Anna Williams with Steve Fox from Tekken 4… there is no time or place for it in six episodes. The main changes made to the original story by the creators of Lineage are to bring the story of Tekken 3 to current times, so Jin Kazama will learn about the family adventures of his father and grandfather by a Google search or the change in the relationship of some important characters in the saga, but nothing out of place.

Tekken: Lineage is not a series based on a video game IP anymoreThere are two ways to use CGI: as Pixar is doing as a sample that allows productions to be taken to a new level that would be difficult to reach with traditional animation, or as Toei Animation is doing with Dragon Ball Super: SuperHero to save four bitches. Where is the CGI of Tekken: Lineage? Without a doubt, in the first team. It can’t be Pixar with its budget, of course, but the animation studio has been able to take full advantage of CGI animation to make the battles of the series shine, with great camera changes, exceptional choreography and a treatment of lighting and exceptional particles.

The King of Iron Fist

We may have a series to keep track of for many yearsBut it is in the choreographies where it is seen that Tekken: Lineage It is not a series based on a video game franchise anymore.: It is a true tribute to a leading brand in the fighting genre, borrowing the movements of the software to make them believable and coherent within the footage. The result? Constant tributes to the different most famous abilities of each character, highlighting with interesting games of lights rescued from the game itself and changes to white when counters are performed. Of course, I have not finished understanding the decision to present the characters with a kind of triangular shadow covering their headsbut little more grinds on its technical invoice.

In the merely sonorous, the music sounds, tastes and reminds of pure Tekken. Very recognizable themes that recall the times of Tekken 3 with great success and success. The Spanish dubbing has opted for some very recognizable voices from other top Netflix productions, but it is inevitable to end up changing the language to Japanese to enjoy a dubbing more in line with the original work. There it shines especially with Isshin Chiba voicing Jin Kazama, probably his biggest role in video games. The impact of the blows, as in the choreographies, is thunderous, strong and hard, as an iron fist should be.

I have been tremendously satisfied with Tekken: Lineage. I think the decision to reinterpret the story of Tekken 3 helps tell something really interesting from the first season and paves the way for new seasons with Tekken 4 and Tekken 5 being obvious candidates. The Mishima feud has only just begun, and if they decide to continue it with the same art as Bloodline, we have a series to keep track of for years to come. A blessing for any Tekken lover.