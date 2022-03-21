Tekken Bloodline is the new Netflix animated series and we already have its first trailer

The streaming service continues to bet on the adaptation of video games after successes such as Arcane.

The Tekken video game franchise made its appearance in arcades in 1994later adapted to the PlayStation originalbecoming one of the most iconic franchises of the fight games, with seven main installments and numerous spin-offs. Tekken would experience its particular revolution with Tekken 3, becoming a true mass phenomenon and one of the most beloved fighting video games in history.

The adaptation of the fighting game will arrive this yearOne of the aspects where the saga has always stood out is in the story that it told us between blows, with characters full of charisma and a story about family ties. This had been adapted to the animated format before, but this time, it was Netflix who surprised us with what will be the next series based on a video game from the streaming service: Tekken Bloodline.

The trailer for Tekken Bloodline has shown us some of its characters, with Jin Kazama as a protagonist and his training with Heihachi Mishima. In the trailer we can see other iconic characters from the franchise such as Paul Phoenix, King, Ogre o Kazuya. Although we still do not have a specific date for its release, Netflix has confirmed in its trailer and its first official poster that we will be able to return to the The King of Iron Fist Tournament this same year.

It is evident that Netflix has its sights set on video games in recent years and does not seem to have done badly, especially after the overwhelming success of Arcane, the series that adapts the League of Legends universe and that recently swept the prestigious Annie Awards. Among its most popular adaptations, we have the series about Konami’s veteran vampire saga, Castlevania, and we recently received The Cuphead Show, a series based on the challenging action-shooter game that has managed to capture the entire essence of the universe created by Studio MDHR.

