Telangana: 13-year-old girl burnt to death in hospital for opposing rape attempt

Hyderabad: In Khammam town of Telangana, a teenager who worked as a domestic helper at the home of a man who was burnt by the owner of the house, died in a battle of hospital life in Hyderabad on Thursday night after treatment for almost a month Lost in front.

In Khammam last month, on September 18, a 13-year-old teenager from a tribal community attempted to rape a house owner, who was burnt by the accused after protesting. But the police could get information about this case on 5 October. According to the police, the owner of the house attempted to rape the teenager and failing this, he put petrol on the teenager and burnt her. According to police, the teenager was burnt to 70 percent.

"He died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad," Khammam Police Commissioner Tafsir Iqbal said on Friday. He said that some sections of IPC were leveled against the accused, which will be changed. He said that Section 307 (attempt to murder) will be replaced in section 302 (murder) in the case.

Although the incident took place on 18 September, the police came to know about it on 5 October after the victim was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Telangana State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognizance of the media reports about the incident and summoned a report in this regard from the Khammam Police.