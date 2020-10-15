Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra rains havoc, army engaged in relief work, 31 dead, PM Modi speaks to Chief Ministers

Telangana, maharshtra and Andhra Pradesh Heavy rains flood: In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, 25 people died in rain-related incidents on Wednesday, while heavy rains occurred in Karnataka. Due to the deep pressure area created in West Bengal passing through the Kakinada coast, there was heavy destruction in the southern states. Six people, including four of a family, died in an incident of wall collapse due to heavy rains at Pandharpur in Solapur district in Maharashtra. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, assured of all possible help

15 people died due to heavy rains in Hyderabad, causing water logging on roads in some low-lying areas of the city. In Andhra Pradesh, 10 people died in rain related incidents in the last 48 hours. Also Read – Sex racket running in spas of Mumbai suburb, 5 women including foreigners found

#WATCH In East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, several houses have been submerged due to heavy rains. A house collapsed and swept away with a strong current of water. pic.twitter.com/0WbTh3Wn32 Also Read – Officer caught hanging bribe of Rs 1.10 crore hanged in jail cell – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Prime Minister assured the Center of all possible assistance in rescue and relief work to both the southern states affected by heavy rains.

The army has also joined the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in relief and rescue operations in Hyderabad of severe rains and flood-affected Telangana and rescued many stranded people on Wednesday. It has been told in the defense release that the state government had requested the army. After this, Army personnel started relief and rescue operations in Bandalguda area. The release said that many stranded people were rescued and large packets of food were distributed.

#WATCH Hyderabad: Indian Army doing relief and rescue operations by boat in Alizubel Colony. (Video Source-Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/51sHWH2488 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 14, 2020

It said that along with military support teams, there are also medical medical teams of the army which are providing necessary first aid and medical assistance to the stranded people. Significantly, heavy rains have led to flooding in low-lying areas of the city and elsewhere, and 19 people have died. Hundreds of people are trapped due to water.

Most cases of death in Hyderabad came due to falling of walls and houses due to heavy rains. The Telangana government has announced a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, unnecessary services coming in the area of ​​the outer ring road here.

Telangana: Army launched flood relief and rescue operation in Bandlaguda area today. Army Medical teams provided essential first aid and medical relief to the stranded people pic.twitter.com/968xqWVwXT – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

People have been advised to stay in homes. Three members of a family, including a child, died after a house collapsed in Gaganpahar area of ​​Shamshabad. Ten people died in two incidents of wall collapses in Chandrayangutta police station area.

A 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of an old house collapsed in Ibrahimpatnam area due to heavy rains here, police said on Wednesday. According to official figures, Singapore township of Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm of rain and 250.8 mm of rain in Yadadri-Bhongir district’s Varkel Palle from 8.30 am to 9 pm on Tuesday.

Official sources said that heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in many areas of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Police teams and Disaster Action Force (DRF) personnel of NDRF and GHMC evacuated many families from the places where the water was flooded. Rescue work is going on in many areas.

Meanwhile, the civic body and police officials have asked people not to move out of their homes. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has appealed to people living in dilapidated buildings or huts to vacate the premises. He said that people have been provided temporary residence in community buildings. In Karnataka, the water level is very high in all the big dams of the Cauvery river.

Officials said that Kalburgi, Yadgir and Bidar have been badly affected by excessive water flow. Normal life got disturbed in Aland taluk of the district. Meanwhile, Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrityunjay Mahapatra said that this year, due to La Nina conditions, the winters may be more.

He said, “Since La Nina’s condition is weak, we can expect more cold this year. El Nino and La Nina play a big role if we consider the big factor for the cold wave situation. “He addressed a webinar organized by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on ‘Reduction of the threat of the cold wave’ Were.

He said, “La Niña is favorable for cold wave conditions while El Niño situation is not helpful for this.” Delhi Secretariat to monitor the steps being taken to deal with high levels of air pollution in winter. A ‘Green War Room’ has been set up with a 10-member expert team.