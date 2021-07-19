Telangana Congress leader A Revanth Reddy space arrest via Hyderabad Police

Telangana Congress leader A Revanth Reddy has been positioned beneath space arrest via the Hyderabad Police at his place of dwelling on Monday. In step with the ideas, this incident came about as of late at 3 o’clock within the morning. The Hyderabad Police has additionally positioned All India Formative years Congress Nationwide Normal Secretary Anil Kumar Yadav beneath space arrest.Additionally Learn – Those 7 stations of Delhi Metro can also be closed the next day to come if wanted, strict vigil will stay

Telangana Congress leader A Revanth Reddy positioned beneath space arrest via Hyderabad Police. His place of business says that he was once to visit Delhi for Parliament consultation however Police was once deployed out of doors his space at 3 am & he was once stopped from going out Visuals from out of doors his space in Hyderabad %.twitter.com/oKOiyBE1TK – ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Telangana Pradesh Congress President’s place of business advised that he (A Revanth Reddy) was once to visit Delhi for the Parliament consultation, however police had been deployed out of doors his space at 3 am and he has been stopped from going out. Additionally Learn – 5G: Juhi Chawla’s petition within the Prime Court docket, the pass judgement on recuses himself from the case, listening to postponed

Telangana: All India Formative years Congress Nationwide Normal Secretary Anil Kumar Yadav has additionally been positioned beneath space arrest via Hyderabad Police. %.twitter.com/kzWrylcA4p – ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

On the similar time, Hyderabad Police says that A Revanth Reddy was once making plans to visit Kokapeta and he has taken this step as a precaution to deal with legislation and order.

In step with the inside track company, the Nationwide Normal Secretary of All India Formative years Congress Anil Kumar Yadav has additionally been positioned beneath space arrest via the Hyderabad Police. Allow us to tell that the monsoon consultation of Parliament is ranging from as of late and different events together with the primary opposition birthday celebration Congress are making ready to enclose the ruling BJP-led govt on the Centre.