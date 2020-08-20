Telangana Corona Update: 1,724 people infected in 24 hours in Telangana, Greater Hyderabad’s worst condition

Hyderabad: The number of infected people in the state rose to 97,424 after 1,724 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Telangana. At the same time, after the death of 10 more people, the death toll has increased to 729. In a bulletin released by the state government on Thursday, this information was given on the basis of the updated data till 8 pm on Wednesday 19 August. Also Read – Bihar / Jarkhand Covid-19 Update: 2,187 of Corona in Bihar, 552 new cases in Jharkhand, know how many cases in which district

395 new cases were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which was severely affected by the infection in the state. After this, 169 cases were reported in Rangareddy, 105 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 101 in Karimnagar.

According to the bulletin, the death rate in the state is 0.74 percent. So far, 75,186 people have been cured in the state and 21,509 patients are under treatment for corona virus. The rate of recovery of patients in the state is 77.17 percent. It was told that so far 8,21,311 samples have been tested here.

Since the process of unlocking, the cases of corona are continuously increasing in the country. It is a matter of relief that while the rate of recovery from Corona has increased, on the other hand, the death rate due to this disease has also been recorded.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that after 20,96,664 people became infection free, the rate of recovery of patients in the country has now reached 73.91 percent. According to the latest data released by the ministry at 8 am, the total number of cases of Kovid-19 in the country has gone up to 28,36,925. At the same time, after the death of 977 more people from the virus, the death toll increased to 53,866. The death rate has fallen to 1.90 percent.

According to the data, there are 6,86,395 patients undergoing treatment for corona virus in the country, which is 24.20 percent of the total cases. In India, on August 7, cases of Kovid-19 had crossed 20 lakh.