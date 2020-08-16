Telangana Covid-19 Updates: 1,102 new cases of infection have come to the fore in Telangana, nearly 700 people have died so far

Hyderabad: After 1,102 new cases of Corona virus infection in Telangana, the total number of infected in the state has increased to 91,361 and the death toll has risen to 693 after nine more deaths. Also Read – After 5 months, the doors of the Vaishnodevi temple opened for the devotees, but this is the way to see

According to the data released by the state government in the bulletin released on Sunday till eight o'clock on Saturday night, 234 new cases of infection were reported in Greater Hyderabad Metropolitan Municipality (GHMC).

As per the data, 101 new cases have been reported in Karimnagar, 81 in Rangareddy, 70 in Warangal city and 63 in Medchal. According to the bulletin, 1,930 people were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. So far, 68,126 patients of Kovid-19 have been cured and 22,542 patients are currently being treated.

According to the bulletin, 12,120 samples were tested on Saturday. So far, 7,44,555 samples have been tested in the state. It has been told that the recovery rate of patients in the state is 74.56 percent, while the rate is 71.6 percent nationwide.

Corona cases in the country are not taking the name of freeze. Corona figures are getting increasingly frightening. In the last 24 hours, 944 deaths have been reported from Corona in the country. At the same time, 63,489 people have been found infected in 24 hours. There are 6,77,444 active cases of corona virus in the country. A total of 25,89,682 people have been cured so far in the country. At the same time, the death toll has reached 49,980.