Telangana: dead bodies of all 9 trapped in hydropower plant recovered, President Prime Minister expressed grief

Hyderabad: Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited said that nine people trapped inside died due to the fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant. The bodies of all have been recovered. Most of the casualties are assistant engineers.

When the fire broke out at 10.30 pm on Thursday night, 19 people were on shift, out of which 10 people were able to escape while one division engineer, four assistant engineers, two junior plant attendants and two others were trapped inside. A rescue operation was carried out to get these people out, but no one could be saved.

President Ramnath Kovind has expressed condolences on this incident. The President tweeted and wrote, "I am troubled by the loss of life and property in the horrific fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. "

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has also mourned. He tweeted and wrote, “I am troubled by the loss of life and property in the fire at the Srisailam Hydroelectric Plant in Telangana. My condolences to the bereaved families. “

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over this incident. Prime Minister Modi mourning the accident wrote, “The fire in Srisailam Hydropower Plant is a very unfortunate incident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope that the injured will recover as soon as possible. “

According to B Suresh, chief engineer of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (Genco), there were at least 25 people in the plant when the accident occurred, 15-16 of which managed to come out. A police officer said that six people were admitted to local hospitals after having difficulty in breathing. The Srisailam Left Bank Power Station on the Krishna River is about two hundred kilometers away from Hyderabad and is operated by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (Genco).

The plant has six units with a total power generation capacity of 900 MW and the power generation was taking place here due to the rains for the last few days. Officials said that the fire has been controlled but there is smoke in the underground area of ​​the power house, which is making the rescue operations difficult. He told that two of the nine people trapped below are from a company that handles the maintenance of batteries.

