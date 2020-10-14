Telangana facing heavy rains, Meteorological Department issued warning, 13 people dead so far

So far 13 people have died due to continuous rains in many parts of Hyderabad. Out of a total of 13 people, 9 people died due to the fall of the wall located in Mohammedia Hills. Let us know that the roads of the city have been submerged, while the traffic is getting badly affected. At the same time, Telangana’s neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh has also been receiving heavy rains for the last 3 days. 14 districts of Telangana have been affected due to heavy rains. Due to flooding here, people are facing problems in traffic. At the same time, some vehicles have trapped the flood waters, which are also difficult to remove from there. Also Read – VIDEO: Rain in Delhi, water is seen on the streets of the capital

In another incident, a 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old daughter died due to the collapse of the roof of an old house in Ibrahimpatti, Hyderabad. Please tell that in many parts of Telangana, it has been raining continuously since Tuesday. Due to this, there was waterlogging on the streets of the city and people's lives have become difficult. Water has entered people's homes. In such a situation, traffic has been disrupted.

Many areas of Hyderabad's Attapur Main Road, Toli Chowki area, Musheerabad and Dammiguda have been submerged. People are stuck in their homes due to waterlogging on the roads. Traffic has been suspended due to waterlogging on the roads. Water has entered people's homes. At the same time, the team of SDRF is engaged in conducting the rescue operation. Please tell that Hyderabad has received 20 cm of rain in the last 24 hours. Please tell that the administration is also on alert due to continuous rains. In such a situation, an alert has been issued in the district.

The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert in this regard. Officials say that people do not leave their homes due to heavy rains. For this reason, Osmania University has postponed the examinations held today.