Telangana flood devastation, 50 deaths, loss of 5000 crores

Hyderabad: 50 people died due to heavy rains and floods in Telangana. Of these, 11 people have died in Hyderabad alone. The government gave this information on Thursday. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. At the same time, those whose house was completely damaged, will be made a new house. If the house is partially damaged, financial support will be provided for the repair.

Due to heavy rains in the state since Tuesday, heavy losses have occurred in Hyderabad and elsewhere. The Chief Minister has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate assistance of Rs 1350 crore. KCR has demanded 600 crores rupees for farmers and Rs 750 crores to compensate for the damage done in Greater Hyderabad and other areas.

Damage of 5000 crores due to floods: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K.R. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday that the state had lost Rs 5,000 crore due to heavy rains and floods. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged the Center to immediately release Rs 1350 crore for rehabilitation and aid works. He said that due to heavy rains and floods in the last three days, there has been heavy damage in many parts of the state, especially Hyderabad. On Thursday, the Chief Minister called an emergency high-level meeting to review the situation in the state.