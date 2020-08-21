Telangana’s Srisailam Hydro Electric Power Station catches massive fire; 9 stranded, rescue operation in progress

New Delhi A fire broke out in the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited’s Hydro Electric Power Station in Nagerkurnool district of Telangana on Friday morning. After receiving information about the fire in the power plant, the fire brigade and rescue operation team reached the spot and started the rescue. The initial report said that a fire occurred due to a short circuit in Unit-1 of the underground power plant at Srisailam Dam. Also Read – Telangana Corona Update: 1,724 people infected in 24 hours in Telangana, Greater Hyderabad’s worst condition

It is being said that around 9 people were trapped inside the plant. They are all employees of the plant. Six of those rescued are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srisailam.