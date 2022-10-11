Telecommuters are more worried about their finances than those who go to the office to work: these are the reasons

A new study indicates that more than half (55%) of remote employees are very worried about their finances. MetLife surveyed 1,000 full-time workers. This figure is higher than that of fully face-to-face or hybrid employeesof which 46% feel similarly.

Shockingly, 53% of telecommuters predict that they will soon reach a financial “breaking point” while 41% of hybrid and face-to-face workers say the same.

And the reason for this is not so much that thought, which can sometimes be caused by the incessant stream of news that tells us about inflation, a wild economic crisis that is just around the corner…. as by the reasons that lead a person to present these concerns.

The isolation of telecommuting





It is true that remote work entails certain extra expenses that companies do not always cover and that can lead some people to spend more (other studies say that we save), although save on fuel and transportationas we have already seen in a study.

However, it seems that the partial isolation of those who work remotely can lead them to think much more about everyday matters of our day to day, than when we are in an office chatting with other people who have similar concerns.

According to MetLife, when you have to make a decision, for example, whether or not to choose insurance or a private pension plan (something that in some companies in the United States, the place of the study, is done within a specific period of time), the decision process seems more bearable when we share our concerns with colleagues. And these conversations are shown to be more confusing to people if they are done via video call or chat than when you talk in person.

fear of dismissal

At the same time, rumors of economic instability and ongoing layoffs have raised concerns that remote workers are at the forefront of expected future layoffs. 78% of US workers fear remote workers are more likely to lose their jobs if a recession hitsaccording to GoodHire’s second annual “State of Remote Work” report.

At the same time, we have six out of 10 managers telling Beautiful.AI that they would first lay off remote workers if the need arises in a recession. Employees worry that they will be less visible to management and that this will affect them when it comes to deciding who to let go. Especially those who have bosses with the Musk mentality.

However, it should be noted that, although layoffs are occurring in large technology companies, job offers remain high. Therefore, in principle, the future does not appear very cloudy. And likely, if a recession hits, remote workers will find themselves in different situations depending on the industry they work in.

Layla O’Kane, Senior Economist at Lightcast, explained to Fortune that telecommuters can work more on communication and collaboration because they work remotely, so as not to be invisible.