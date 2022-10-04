Telecommuting endangers highly paid people: it is very easy to look for cheap and qualified labor in the world

Working from home expanded during the pandemic. When the economy reopened, many people demanded to continue working remotelyother companies insisted that professionals return to the office, which reduced this practice, and others saw that it was also worthwhile for them to maintain teleworking.

We also have that many professionals are insisting on the need to maintain this form of remote work in order to better balance professional and personal life and save on the move.

And, while teleworking sometimes allows us to go to any part of the world and continue to carry out our functions, there are experts who believe that this can have a huge disadvantage for qualified workers from countries like the United States: what if companies adopt as a trend hiring professionals from other countries where wages are lower to save on labor?

Drastic measures against inflation

There is record inflation and Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve Bank, has said that action is needed in the economy to beat inflation. And he has admitted that its policy may result in companies cutting costs and lay off workers.

Well-educated, highly paid white-collar professionals often work remotely. With telecommuting, CEOs have the opportunity to consider cutting jobs in the United States and hiring workers in lower-cost countries around the world.

We must remember that a few days ago we published the results of the latest Hired report that stated that for a vacant position in 2022, employers in the technology sector interviewed candidates in an average of 4.4 different markets and 2.1 time zones . This means that more and more companies are open to interviewing people who are in different countries and even far away.

Jack Kelly of Forbes argues that it may be that the Silicon Valley tech giants, as they watch their stock prices fall, they may want to cut costs for their workers which, on many occasions, have free or very cheap services on the premises such as free food, massages, laundry services and other amenities. Swapping highly paid remote software engineers for the same talent in lower cost countries is one alternative.

There are already companies dedicated to this

There are startups, such as Remote.com and Deel, that are specialized in making it easier for companies to recruit staff around the world. These organizations have already established mechanisms and systems for global companies to hire and onboard professionals from any country and also handle tax and compliance issues for remote workers in countries around the world.

For its part, AngelList Talent searches all over the world for job candidates who want to be hired remotely. Candidates can share the type of remote work culture they want, along with their time zone preferences and other important factors. There are tests so that these potential workers can show your skills as developers for frontend, backend, iOS, Android…

For its part, PapayaGlobal sells its services claiming that “global contracting has never been so easy” and proposes a platform for companies to manage “their staff, payroll and payments anywhere in the world on a single automated platform.