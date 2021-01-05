Telefilm Canada Absolves Former Employee of Misconduct After Enquiry

Canadian authorities funding physique Telefilm has absolved former worker Dan Lyon of any wrongdoing after launching an investigation final summer season following allegations by filmmaker Pavan Moondi.

In July, unbiased filmmaker Moondi (“Sundowners”) raised questions in regards to the org’s choice standards for funding and demanded readability round its range requirements. Different allegations of impropriety towards Lyon had been additionally raised, with actor-producer Melissa D’Agostino alleging on Twitter that the manager had made a sexually inappropriate remark to her when discussing a possible assembly.

Telefilm confirmed on Monday that it has concluded its investigation. “Based mostly on an intensive interview and evaluation processes undertaken by the agency le Cupboard RH at the side of unbiased intercultural specialist Dr. Myrna Lashley, it was concluded that no harassment, discrimination or misconduct had occurred, pursuant to relevant regulation.”

Attributable to privateness and confidentiality considerations, the org stated it was “unable to supply additional particulars.”

“Following this course of, Telefilm has put into place an improved, streamlined complaints process, and has adjusted inside practices within the Undertaking Financing workforce to make sure extra equitable and clear decision-making,” Telefilm added.

Lyon was Telefilm’s regional characteristic movie govt for Ontario and Nunavut. Telefilm confirmed to the Canadian Press that Lyon was the topic of their investigation, and that he was not employed by them, having left on the finish of 2020.

Lyon declined to touch upon the investigation to the Canadian Press and stated his exit from Telefilm was on account of an sickness in his household.