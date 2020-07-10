Telefilm Canada Launches Investigation Into Top Film Executive – Variety

Canadian authorities funding org Telefilm has launched an investigation into one in every of its prime movie executives following allegations of misconduct.

Telefilm has confronted in depth backlash within the final week after Canadian impartial filmmaker Pavan Moondi, who’s now primarily based in Los Angeles, raised questions concerning the org’s choice standards for funding and demanded readability round its variety requirements.

Moondi — a former “Schitt’s Creek” story editor and writer-director of function movies resembling 2017’s “Sundowners” — took to Twitter on July Three to share his experiences with Dan Lyon, Telefilm’s function movie government for Ontario and Nunavut, whom Moondi named in an in depth thread that used screenshots of a current e-mail alternate between the 2.

I’ll share with you in the present day’s e-mail alternate with Dan Lyon, the Function Film Executive for Ontario. If you do not know Dan, he’s *the* man, who principally makes or breaks you if you wish to make a movie between $250,000 and $2.5 million in Ontario. — Pavan Moondi (@pavanmoondi) July 3, 2020

Within the correspondence, the pair spar over Telefilm’s rejection of Moondi’s funding software for comedy “Christmas Is For Pageants,” which had been turned down on the grounds of the script not being “manufacturing prepared.” In the identical e-mail, Lyon additionally says, “As you might be conscious, we’re collaborating within the industry-wide mandate in the direction of gender parity, which makes the scenario much more aggressive for tasks with an all-male key inventive staff.”

The broader argument centred on a perceived ambiguity round Telefilm’s variety standards, and the way it might restrict alternatives for filmmakers of shade.

“I’d wish to make one other movie once more at some point, and the individuals calling the photographs at Telefilm haven’t earned our belief that they may do something of worth about variety,” stated Moondi in a subsequent tweet. “If it takes you almost 4 years to ‘outline variety’ then you don’t deserve our belief.”

As Moondi’s Twitter thread gained traction on-line, different allegations of impropriety in opposition to Lyon have since emerged. Actor-producer Melissa D’Agostino alleged on Twitter that Lyon had made a sexually inappropriate remark to her when discussing a possible assembly at Telefilm. She mentioned her expertise, with out naming Lyon, in Daphne Simone’s 2019 documentary “#MeAfterToo” — an excerpt of which she posted on-line.

I tweeted yesterday that Dan Lyon made a sexually inappropriate remark to me whereas he supplied me a gathering at Telefilm. I spoke on it for the movie @MeAfterToo in 2019 & I’ve determined to share the clip & a thread (CW: sexual harassment, abuse, trauma) https://t.co/9mAHoduSpn — Melissa D’Agostino (@melissadags) July 6, 2020

On Monday, Christa Dickenson, government director of Telefilm Canada, issued an announcement saying that what emerged on social media didn’t mirror the group’s company values. Nevertheless, on Thursday, Telefilm went a step additional, launching an investigation into “the allegations of misconduct made in opposition to one in every of its staff.” The org defined that almost all details about an worker that’s “private in nature is protected underneath the Privateness Act,” and, as such, has not named the manager in its statements.

The org has employed third-party consulting agency Le Cupboard RH, which makes a speciality of psychological, sexual harassment and discrimination-based complaints, “to evaluate the information reported in regards to the actions of our worker and to evaluate our complaints course of in an effort to decide whether or not it’s sufficient for data of this nature,” stated Telefilm.

“As an org, Telefilm makes it a degree to make sure that the habits of our staff is exemplary each internally and with respect to our companions and our shoppers. Inappropriate habits of any sort will not be tolerated. We take these allegations very critically,” stated the org.

Earlier within the week, BIPOC TV & Film, a grassroots group and collective of Black, Indigenous and Folks of Coloration in Canada’s TV and movie {industry}, known as for transparency in how Canadian funding is allotted.

BIPOC and a variety of Canadian movie festivals requested Telefilm to provide data on what number of Black, Indigenous, and Folks of Color filmmakers and manufacturing firms have been granted funding prior to now 5 years and the way the cash has been distributed (i.e. grants above CAD$500,000, CAD$1.2 million and CAD$2.5 million).

Telefilm responded on July 8, noting that it couldn’t present detailed data as a result of the info “was not collected.” The org as a substitute supplied company information collected throughout a current COVID-19 funding spherical for underrepresented communities. This information confirmed that underrepresented teams comprised 50% of the overall firms who utilized for funding, although there may be appreciable variation throughout the minority teams.

Moondi and Telefilm declined to remark for this story. D’Agostino and Lyon didn’t reply to request for remark by press time.