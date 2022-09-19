Telefónica seeks developers with salaries of up to 55,000 euros: 205 vacancies for different parts of Spain

Telefónica in Spain is looking for more professionals for its staff and has announced 205 job offers for people willing to join its ranks “in the next few days”.

The company promises salaries of up to €55,451 per year (specifically, the positions offer from €1,537.364 to €4,645.98 per month) says that most contracts will be indefinite from the first day (although it does not say what happens with those who do not will be of this type).

The company, which concentrates most of its offices in Madrid, is looking for professionals for the capital but also has vacancies in the cities of Vigo, Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and Zaragoza. In each city, look for different professional profiles, as you will see below. From technical and digital profiles, to experts in commerce and marketing.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

open vacancies





On the Telefónica employment website you can keep up to date with the vacancies that the company is publishing. Among the new positions, we have that in Madrid it is looking for people who are experts in matters such as financial support for multinational presales; B2B Business Planning Consultant; Javascript Web 3 developers and also back-end developers with a senior profile; expert in managing EDR technologies; and technical profiles in networks and security… among others.

Sales professionals are needed in Vigo. Specifically, an IT sales manager for large accounts and a sales manager. In Mallorca, Telefónica is looking for a person responsible for sales, a cybersecurity specialist, and in Zaragoza someone for sales who has experience in the cloud.

For Barcelona, ​​the firm needs commercial managers for the AAPP sector (public administration) and sales managers in general. In Valencia looking for technical security professionals and also someone for your sales department.