Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange once again ask large technology companies to pay to finance the deployment of the networks they use

America’s tech giants should assume part of the development costs of European telecommunications networks, since they also use them to a large extent, according to 11 European telecommunications companies (Telefónica, Vodafone, Orange, KPN, BT Group, Telekom Austria, Vivacom, Proximus, Telenor, Altice Portugal, Telia Company and Swisscom), that have issued a joint letter.





The CEO call comes at a time when the telecommunications sector faces massive investments for 5G, fiber and cable networks to cope with data and cloud services.

Paradoxically, citizens need these high-speed networks to access the content they offer platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and Facebook (and other Meta social networks). The CEOs did not mention any technology companies by name.

This request is not new, it goes back to the beginning of the last decade. In 2014, Vodafone and Telefónica publicly attacked the European Union for the lack of regulation of the sector for some areas and its “wide sleeve” for certain companies. A year earlier, during the 2013 Mobile World Congress, Eduardo Taulet, who was CEO of Yoigo, stated that applications such as WhatsApp should pay to use his network. Cesar Alierta, who served as CEO of Telefónica for years, criticized the role of search engines and companies like Google for not contributing financially to the development of the network.

Increasing investments so we can watch Netflix

Investments in the telecom sector in Europe amounted to 52,500 million euros ($ 59.4 billion) last year, the highest in six years.

The letter, which has not been made public but was leaked to Reuters, states that “a large part of the growing network traffic is generated and monetized by large technology platforms, which requires continuous and intensive network investment and planning by the telecommunications industry“according to the joint statement of the CEOs of the 11 companies.

“This model, which allows EU citizens to enjoy the fruits of digital transformation, can only be sustainable if those large technology platforms also contribute equitably to network costs“they said.

Other complaints

In addition to this request, European operators also criticized the high prices of spectrum and auctions. They consider that EU governments take advantage of these companies and they affirm that they force them to “enter the market in an unsustainable way”.

Attempts by EU legislators to remove surcharges on intra-community calls are also cause for complaint. “We estimate that they would forcibly eliminate more than 2 billion euros of revenue from the sector over a period of 4 years.”

Initiative in Spain: WhatsApp and Skype also function as operators





The government of Spain has been since last year raising the possibility that communication companies that allow people to make calls pay a tax like the operators do.

This same month the Government approved the project of the new General Telecommunications Law that comes with different very interesting news for citizens as users of telephone services and also for the technological giants that offer messaging and calling services.

The draft of this law defines that courier services such as WhatsApp will be considered as operators. This means that they will have to assume new obligations such as prior communication to the Registry of operators, for statistical and census purposes. They must also guarantee integrity and security, as well as increase transparency.

Regarding the obligations of WhatsApp, other messaging services and giants of technology companies such as Google or Amazon will not have to pay an extra tax. It had been proposed that they pay a fee from the operators, but this proposal has not been carried out. The reason, as described by Cinco Días, is that the amount to be raised was going to be very small.