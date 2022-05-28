Telefónica will no longer (for now) block IPTV lists and other online soccer broadcasts: the judicial permit has expired

Just over two years ago, a judge agreed with Telefónica Audiovisual Digital in a case against the big operators, and enabled it so that it could order the blocking of what the judgment calls “pirate websites” online football broadcast, all without prior judicial supervision.

The articulated mechanism for this was based on the Weekly submission of lists of URLs, domains and IP addresses, by Telefónica, to the operatorswhich were obliged to block said content within a maximum period of three hours.

The chosen mechanism was, months later, behind the controversial ‘fall’ of Twitch for several hours throughout Spain: nobody noticed that, when the company included a Twitch channel in the list, the way in which addresses are entered would cause complete platform crash.

Thus, the problem generated by the sentence to the not articulate legal procedures to unblock the affected IPs. Something that also affected cases in which, after the blocking of an IP, if the web service or IPTV that caused said blocking is transferred to another hosting, the person who subsequently acquires said address would see their website – totally legal – blocked until the expiration of the legal validity of this listing.

Small Internet access operators were exempt from participating in this mechanism

Another request before a judge could still equalize the score and send this mechanism to extra time

A validity that —surprise— ended on May 25; a second list, added in December 2021 after a joint lawsuit by Movistar+ (also owned by Telefónica) and LaLiga, will also expire in the next few weeks. This disparity is due to the fact that the first sentence mentioned May 25 as the limit, while the second referred to the “end of the season”.

The blocks of the Second Section of the Ministry of Culture are another mechanism that forces operators to prevent access to certain addresses

The conclusion of this is that the LaLiga/Movistar tandem has just lost its main weapon against unauthorized broadcasts of online football. Of course, the operators could choose to keep the addresses provided until now by Telefónica blocked, and even agree to update the list of blocks, but the legal obligation has completely disappeared…

…at least until the current football broadcasting rights holders go to court again to obtain a new judicial authorization with a view to the next season. With the current precedent, and given the non-opposition of the operators to it two years ago, what is expected is that the list-based mechanism will come into force again.

Via | Broadband.eu