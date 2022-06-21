Telegram already has a paid version: this is what it will cost you to improve important functions of the app

In May we learned that the beta version of Telegram showed the possibility that the messaging application that best competes with WhatsApp charge for premium services and a few days ago we announced from Genbeta that it was about to be launched. As of today it is official and Telegram Premium is in Spain.

Telegram Premium is a monthly subscription service that will cost 5.49 euros per month. If we do not cancel the membership, it is automatically charged when appropriate. Year add 65.88 euros and comes from the hand of functions that users who are not going to pay do not have.

What does Telegram Premium include

Here is a list of the advantages of being Premium:

Better organization of conversations – Chats can be organized into 20 folders, each containing up to 200 chats. Regarding chat management, there are new tools to auto-archive and hide new chats, as well as the possibility of choosing a default conversation folder.

reservation of up to 20 public links t.me. T.me is a functionality thanks to which you can create short links with your username.

can be save up to 400 GIFs and 10 favorite stickers. It also has the payment function with exclusive reactions and stickers. And, paying, there are new icons for the home screen.

You may write a longer biography and also include links, like in the Instagram bio.

can be make long comments for photos and videos.

Voice to text: the premium Telegram includes a new button to generate a transcript of the audio that we have sent. Those who do not pay, have a bot to do the same.

Badges next to the name and profile photos that can be videos excited.

no ads: Sponsored messages from some public channels will not be displayed. At the end of last year, Telegram began to include ads to generate income and there was already talk of the possibility of paying to avoid receiving advertising.

The need to monetize Telegram





Unlike Meta-owned social media platforms, Telegram is totally free. Meta (WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook) do not charge you but they do make a lot of money from advertising with our data and hence the great controversy a year ago with the change in WhatsApp policies.

Telegram, which is often a pioneer in launching features before WhatsApp, has not been officially monetized, although the company has been exploring ad support as sponsored posts on public channels.

In late 2021, Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, confirmed that he was exploring new ways to place ads on public channel posts. According to the company, experimental Telegram ads they are small posts with a limit of only 160 characters and will not include external links.

Also in 2021 Telegram announced that it would charge a monthly fee if you don’t want to see ads and that the authors of the channels will also be able to pay.