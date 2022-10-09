Telegram founder’s warning: “Stay away from WhatsApp”

The owner of Telegram issues a warning about the use of WhatsApp

the founder of TelegramPavel Durov, published a message calling users to use “any messaging application, except WhatsApp” because your data and information would be at risk.

The Russian recalled a series of cybersecurity problems that the platform had Meta in recent years “which means that there is almost certainly a new security flaw already.”

In addition, he commented on a specific case that the application already took care of a few days ago. This is a way to take control of the user’s phone by sending a malicious video or starting a video call.

Yes indeed, Durov made it clear that this warning did not mean an invitation for people to leave the Meta app to install Telegram, but that they could go to another of their choice.

The Russian millionaires sent an alert message so that WhatsApp users will stay away from the application.

“Hackers could have full (!) access to everything on WhatsApp users’ phones.

This was possible thanks to a security problem revealed by the WhatsApp In the past week. All a hacker had to do to take control of your phone was to send you a malicious video or start a video call with you on WhatsApp.

You are probably thinking “Yes, but if I have updated WhatsApp to the latest version, I’m safe, right?

Well no.

The exact same WhatsApp security issue was discovered in 2018, then another in 2019, and yet another in 2020. And yes, in 2017 before that. Before 2016, WhatsApp it did not have any type of encryption.

Every year, we hear of a problem in WhatsApp that puts everything on the devices of its users at risk. Which means that there is almost certainly a new security flaw there already. These problems are not accidental: they are planted backdoors. If a backdoor is discovered and needs to be removed, another one is added.

It doesn’t matter if you are the richest person in the world: if you have WhatsApp installed on your phone, all your data from all apps on your device is accessible, as discovered Jeff Bezos in 2020. That’s why I deleted WhatsApp of my devices years ago. Having it installed creates a door to get into your phone.

I am not pressuring people to go to Telegram. With more than 700 million active users and more than 2 million registrations daily, Telegram does not need additional promotion. You can use any messaging app you want, but stay away from WhatsApp – it’s been a surveillance tool for 13 years.”

Pavel Durov assured that the Meta application is not safe for user data.

The first vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-36934 with a severity rating of 9.8/10 (critical), is an integer overflow, a common mistake that basically consists of trying to add a value to an integer variable.

What does this mean? In the messaging service application owned by Metainteger overflow means that the attacker will send a call, which opens the door to remote attacks that could lead to the installation of malware on a user’s operating system.

The second vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-27492 and rated 7.8/10 (High), allows attackers to execute remote code after send a malicious video file.

Unfortunately, media files have been one of the most widely used tools for spreading malware for years, and the reality is that unless staff are fooled, malicious actors are not successful in many cases.

However, the great freedoms that the system of Google can make someone use a custom ROM and thus getting the installer from APK manually. So in this case, WhatsApp It also recommends uninstalling and reinstalling the app if the APK file doesn’t work directly with the update.

