Telegram wants to be like Twitch: you can now use it to stream with OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster

Six months have passed since Telegram launched live broadcasts within the channels and without limit of viewers, basically a mini Twitch within the messaging app. However, that was not all that was brought in hand for the service.

With its latest update, Telegram has further improved its live video streams so that users can use more powerful and professional tools such as the famous OBS Studio.

Convert Telegram channels to “TV stations”





The advantage here is clear, with specialized software for live video recording and streaming, there is a lot of potential that is uncovered to stream from a Telegram channel. The platform has added support not only for OBS Studio, but also for XSplit Broadcaster.

Both programs allow you to add anything from overlays to multi-screen layouts very easily. Its use is also very simple, just just start a new video chat in your group or a new live stream on your channel.

To do this you just have to touch the button “Stream with…” and enter the information you find there into your streaming tool. That information is the server URL and the transmission key. Telegram recommends that for the highest quality we use software encoding (x264 in OBS).

Only users who have updated to the latest version of Telegram on the different platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android) will be able to join the broadcasts.

Telegram channels have long become an alternative source of information for many people and these types of features only make them more powerful. In some cases, its popularity is so great that even Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the company, has warned users to “Doubt all the information” that they find in it in the midst of the war with Ukraine.