Telemundo Names Vanessa Hauc Weekend Anchor

Telemundo viewers are about to see a well-recognized face in a brand new function.

Vanessa Hauc, a veteran correspondent on the NBCUniversal-owned Spanish-language community, will take over as weekend anchor for Telemundo Weekend Information, beginning Saturday. She takes over from Julio Vaqueiro, who was lately named anchor of a brand new late-night newscast that’s being launched as a part of a broader initiative to cowl the coronavirus outbreak.

The transfer illustrates how rapidly some information organizations are working to reorient themselves as they face the powerful job of overlaying a fast-changing information cycle the place correct info is of paramount significance to customers. Telemundo has additionally introduced prolonged information segments centered on coronavirus information for its daytime schedule.

“Our neighborhood is counting on us to maintain them supplied with info,” says Hauc, who served as a moderator throughout NBCUniversal’s current broadcast of the February 19 Democratic debate from Las Vegas, in an interview. “It’s a matter of life and loss of life.”

The journalist has a ardour for overlaying tales in regards to the well being of the surroundings, which led her to create“Alerta Verde”, a phase on Noticias Telemundo devoted to educating the neighborhood on the significance of defending the planet. She additionally leads “Planeta Tierra,” an investigative unit devoted to environmental points ,and can proceed her function with that operation. She has coated the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Matthew in Haiti, and has been to Rome twice to guide a dialog between Pope Francis and kids from nations affected by pure disasters.

She has labored in and round tv or journalism since she was a youngster. Born in Peru, Hauc moved together with her household to Colombia, the place she hosted a kids’s dance present when she was 15. That led her on a path to Las Vegas, the place she received an entry-level job at a Univision affiliate after graduating from the College of Las Vegas.

She’s going to proceed to deal with local weather points, she says, and believes the present second is more likely to spur a brand new deal with the wants of the world round us. She is the co-founder of Sachamama or “Mom Jungle,” a nonprofit group that works to encourage, empower and educate the Latino neighborhood on local weather points and sustainable attitudes, behaviors and life. “We reside in such a fast-paced society,” she notes. “It is a good second to cease and take into consideration what’s vital, what is important and what our priorities are, and the way we will reside in concord with our planet.”