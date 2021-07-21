Telephone Bhoot Film (2021): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Telephone Bhoot is an upcoming horror comedy film starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter within the lead characters. The movie was once directed by means of Gurmeet Singh and written by means of Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Tub. in keeping with experiences, the makers begin to shoot later this 12 months as they plan for the 2021 unencumber.

Director Gurmeet Singh
Manufacturers Excel Leisure
Screenplay Gurmeet Singh
Style Horror Comedy
Tale Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Tub
Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter
Track but to be up to date
Cinematographer but to be up to date
Editor but to be up to date
Manufacturing Corporate Excel Leisure
Liberate date 2021
Language Hindi

Telephone Bhoot Film Forged

Here’s the solid record of upcoming bollywood film Telephone Bhoot,

  • Katrina Kaif
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi
  • Ishaan Khatter
  • Farhan Akhtar

Telephone Bhoot Film Trailer

The trailer video of the approaching Katrina Kaif film will likely be launched quickly.

Telephone Bhoot Film Songs

Telephone Bhoot Film Stills and Movies

Take a look at the reliable posters of Telephone Bhoot movie,

Phone Bhoot Movie

