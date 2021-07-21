Telephone Bhoot Film (2021): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Telephone Bhoot is an upcoming horror comedy film starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter within the lead characters. The movie was once directed by means of Gurmeet Singh and written by means of Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Tub. in keeping with experiences, the makers begin to shoot later this 12 months as they plan for the 2021 unencumber.
|Director
|Gurmeet Singh
|Manufacturers
|Excel Leisure
|Screenplay
|Gurmeet Singh
|Style
|Horror Comedy
|Tale
|Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Tub
|Starring
|Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter
|Track
|but to be up to date
|Cinematographer
|but to be up to date
|Editor
|but to be up to date
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Excel Leisure
|Liberate date
|2021
|Language
|Hindi
Telephone Bhoot Film Forged
Here’s the solid record of upcoming bollywood film Telephone Bhoot,
- Katrina Kaif
- Siddhant Chaturvedi
- Ishaan Khatter
- Farhan Akhtar
Telephone Bhoot Film Trailer
The trailer video of the approaching Katrina Kaif film will likely be launched quickly.
Telephone Bhoot Film Songs
Telephone Bhoot Film Stills and Movies
Take a look at the reliable posters of Telephone Bhoot movie,
