Telephone conversation between PM Modi, President Putin, pledged to strengthen ties

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Friday and during this time committed to further strengthen the "special strategic partnership" between the two countries.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, PM Modi thanked Putin for his personal commitment in strengthening bilateral relations and said that he was excited to welcome him to India in view of the next India-Russia summit as per the mutually agreed date. Huh. Putin made the call.

The Foreign Ministry said, "The two leaders committed to further strengthen the special strategic partnership between India and Russia and applauded for maintaining the momentum of bilateral dialogue despite the Kovid-19 epidemic."

The ministry said that during the talks, it also mentioned the recent fruitful visit of Moscow by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. The two ministers attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow. During this, Singh and Jaishankar had detailed discussions with their Russian counterparts.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Modi thanked Putin this year for the successful convening of the meeting of the SCO and BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) countries chaired by Russia.

“He expressed his eagerness to participate in the meetings of the heads of the SCO countries to be hosted by the SCO, the BRICS conference and India,” the ministry said.

As the President of the SCO and BRICS countries, Russia will organize meetings of these groups later this year, while India will host the SCO Council of Heads of State.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Russian President greeted Modi on his birthday and Modi thanked him for this. On Thursday, all the celebrities of the country and the world congratulated Modi on his 70th birthday.