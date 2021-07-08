Teletubbies Announce They Are Vaccinated Towards Covid-19 And Suggested Hilarious Reactions On Twitter | 👍 LatestLY

Liked kids’s TV Teletubbies declared that they’re all vaccinated from Covid-19 simply in time for “Tubby Scorching Summer season.” The announcement used to be made on Twitter triggered a barrage of a laugh reactions from netizens particularly because the DOB seems to deceive.

We’re all vaxxed! Simply in time for a Tubby sizzling summer time ☀️ Who’s in a position to return out & play percent.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021

We need to admit it does glance just a little suspect

it’s unlawful to lie about your DOB on scientific paperwork *ahem* (for actual although why no longer simply make that their birthday??) percent.twitter.com/Ck1J5wkTYJ — Melissa卌| busy taking part in #ACNH (@Mels_5sos_AC) July 7, 2021

Sherlock is at the case

IMPOSTERS the place are the true teletubbies cuz ya’ll sus thinkin ur born in ’03 percent.twitter.com/2R3ngPcboH — Sarah🌈🦋 (@Sarahmegan2002) July 7, 2021

That’s just a little imply, peeps

Begone, again to the abyss foul demons…. percent.twitter.com/hMVmRwlRXd — ShipofTheseus3 (@STheseus3) July 7, 2021

Believable

wait… 2003? but you began in 1997. are the teletubbies time lords? — Crash (@CrashFan03) July 7, 2021

So true

You notice I anticipated to peer a host of offended anti vaxxers however now I’m seeing getting a lil too glad about them being 18+… percent.twitter.com/6DpHn6b5Zt — Kameno-o (@Kamenootwt) July 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you the entire newest breaking information, viral traits and knowledge from social media international, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above submit is embeded immediately from the consumer’s social media account and LatestLY Body of workers won’t have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and information showing within the social media submit don’t replicate the reviews of LatestLY, additionally LatestLY does no longer suppose any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)