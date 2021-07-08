Teletubbies Announce They Are Vaccinated Towards Covid-19 And Suggested Hilarious Reactions On Twitter | 👍 LatestLY

Liked kids’s TV Teletubbies declared that they’re all vaccinated from Covid-19 simply in time for “Tubby Scorching Summer season.” The announcement used to be made on Twitter triggered a barrage of a laugh reactions from netizens particularly because the DOB seems to deceive.
We’re all vaxxed! Simply in time for a Tubby sizzling summer time ☀️ Who’s in a position to return out & play percent.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs
— Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021
We need to admit it does glance just a little suspect
it’s unlawful to lie about your DOB on scientific paperwork *ahem* (for actual although why no longer simply make that their birthday??) percent.twitter.com/Ck1J5wkTYJ
— Melissa卌| busy taking part in #ACNH (@Mels_5sos_AC) July 7, 2021
Sherlock is at the case
IMPOSTERS the place are the true teletubbies cuz ya’ll sus thinkin ur born in ’03 percent.twitter.com/2R3ngPcboH
— Sarah🌈🦋 (@Sarahmegan2002) July 7, 2021
That’s just a little imply, peeps
Begone, again to the abyss foul demons…. percent.twitter.com/hMVmRwlRXd
— ShipofTheseus3 (@STheseus3) July 7, 2021
Believable
wait… 2003? but you began in 1997. are the teletubbies time lords?
— Crash (@CrashFan03) July 7, 2021
So true
You notice I anticipated to peer a host of offended anti vaxxers however now I’m seeing getting a lil too glad about them being 18+… percent.twitter.com/6DpHn6b5Zt
— Kameno-o (@Kamenootwt) July 7, 2021
