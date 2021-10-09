Televisa or TV Azteca: which television station took the rating of Mexico vs Canada

Mexico tied one goal against Canada on Octagonal matchday 4 heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The narration formula in soccer matches imposed by Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Zague and Jorge Campos has given great satisfaction to the team of Aztec Sports. In the case of the matches of the Mexican team, duel after duel, the battle is disputed by the Mexican audience and the most recent meeting was no exception. Again, the television station of the Ajusco took the triumph in Mexico vs Canada.

The person in charge of making the announcement known was the journalist David Medrano Felix. Through your official account Twitter He was blunt and issued a short message to show the results. Of the 11.7 million unique users who tuned in to the game the night of October 7, 6.5 million did it through channel 7. Meanwhile, only 5.2 million gave their confidence to the team of TUDN on channel 5.

Although he did not cite the source of information from which he obtained the data, the argument enjoys credibility, since there is no response from the company Televisa. On previous occasions, when the chronicle by the team of storytellers of TUDN surpasses in audience that of Aztec Sports, the corporation of Emilio Azcárraga makes it known through its official press account. However, they have not issued any statement in this regard.

David Medrano announced the results of the hearing (Photo: Twitter @ medranoazteca)

On the eve of contesting the Qatar World Cup 2022, the two television stations with the largest presence in the country will seek to reaffirm themselves and attract more people during the most important soccer tournament. For this, the team of TUDN He opted for the regionalization of his chronicles, that is, he designated specific characters for transmission in some states of the Republic and thus achieve greater reach.

It was on October 5 when the format called “Regios for regios”. At, Televisa enabled an alternate panel of commenters from New Lion to keep the chronicle of the matches of the National Team with the aim of emphasizing the representatives of the two state teams that play in the Tata Martino team. With this strategy they will seek to gain audience points and it could be implemented in other states such as Jalisco.

The first match that was broadcast under the new format corresponded to the knockout between Mexico and Canada, however, he succumbed to the formula spearheaded by Christian Martinoli and Dr. García. With the result, a winning streak has been lengthened in the transmission of the matches of the national team led by the Tata Martino.

Christian Martinoli and Luis García have the preference of the open television audience in Mexico (Photo: YouTube / @ TV Azteca Deportes)

In the meeting window scheduled for September, where they faced Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama as part of the final Octagonal, the team of Aztec Sports He also won the victory and swept all three matches. During each of the broadcasts, the pair of García and Martinoli monopolized more than half of the viewers who followed the actions live.

Against Jamaica, the total audience was 10.2 million people and Aztec Sports monopolized the 53 percent. In the second match, against Costa Rica, 12.3 million unique users the actions followed and the 51% gave their preference to channel 7. Finally, at the close of the day, against Panama, 9.4 million viewers supported the Tricolor through their televisions, although Azteca had the confidence of 56% of spectators.

The successful formula has sought to be imitated by the competition and other new proposals such as TNT Sports México, where the participation of Raoul Ortíz, Marion Reimers and the Matador Luis Hernandez. However, when the trident has participated in the chronicle of Champions League matches, users on social networks have made evident their intention to resemble the style of Aztec Sports.

