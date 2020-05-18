Television Academy’s College TV Awards to Take Place Remotely – Variety

The Television Academy Basis’s College Television Awards are going digital. Within the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual occasion will happen by way of a distant webcast, slightly than an in-person occasion, for the primary time in its historical past.

The livestream of the awards will happen on Saturday, Might 30, at 5 p.m. PT. Among the many presenters are “Tonight Present” host Jimmy Fallon; Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers: Endlessly Residence”), Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”), Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”), Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada (“Vida”), Gabi Butler (Cheer), Kelly McCreary (“Gray’s Anatomy”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (“All Rise”); and Shoshannah Stern (“Gray’s Anatomy”). Albert Lawrence (CBS’s Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation and IMDb’s On the Scene – Interviews), additionally a Television Academy Basis alumnus, will host.

“A College Television Award nomination is among the highest honors aspiring college students can obtain as a result of they’re chosen by members of the Television Academy,” mentioned Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Basis.

“Whereas these distinctive college students aren’t ready to come collectively this 12 months in individual, we wished to make sure that this celebration can be equally particular and memorable,” she added. “By livestreaming the awards to a worldwide viewers, the Basis is in a position to present better publicity for our nominees than ever earlier than. We’re very proud to have worldwide pupil nominees from Israel, South Korea and Venezuela, amongst different nations; and now their households all over the world can be part of within the celebration.”

This 12 months’s 40th College Television Awards has lined up 98 pupil nominees. They’re vying for prime honors in eight classes, together with comedy, drama, information and nonfiction sequence, and a $3,000 money prize.

The College Television Awards may also title the recipient of the Loreen Arbus Give attention to Incapacity Scholarship, which provides a $10,000 money prize to a pupil program “that finest portrays incapacity subjects and points or helps rising artists with a incapacity achieve recognition.”

Usually the awards are handed out on the finish of a multi-day retreat for the nominees behind student-produced applications from U.S. schools and universities in Los Angeles.

That summit will now additionally happen on-line, as a sequence of on-line occasions and webinars, “designed to educate, mentor and improve skilled improvement for all nominees prior to the awards present.” Digital panel discussions with inventive and government expertise from TV sequence will embody applications corresponding to “Insecure,” “The Good Physician,” Lego Masters” and “Vida.”