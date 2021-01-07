television 20 Most Shocking TV Deaths Of 2020

The Umbrella Academy – Ben

Whereas one may feasibly name shenanigans right here, based mostly on the truth that Justin H. Min’s Ben Hargreeves was a ghost all through most of The Umbrella Academy‘s first two seasons, viewers cannot deny that he died two occasions over when his ghostly type disintegrated, which made it that rather more surprising! That he was cool with all of it was even be a little bit of jolt. However followers have been seemingly okay together with his exist, too, however solely after that alternate timeline model of a still-living Ben was revealed as the pinnacle of “The Sparrow Academy.” Additionally surprising, simply not a loss of life.