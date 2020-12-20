television 2021 Netflix TV Series Premiere Date Schedule: Full List Of Confirmed Shows Streaming

Depart a Remark
If one factor will be stated in regards to the leisure world in 2020, it’s that it was the 12 months of streaming. Regardless of some robust competitors from the likes of Disney+, Amazon, Hulu, and new additions together with Peacock and HBO Max, Netflix proved that it’s nonetheless on the prime of the pecking order. With returning Netflix unique TV reveals like The Crown and Ozark and record-breaking newcomers like The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, and lots of others changing into popular culture phenomenons greater than made up for the absence of Stranger Issues, The Witcher, and Mindhunter. However as we glance initially of the 2021 Netflix premiere line-up, a number of us are questioning what all will likely be new on Netflix within the coming weeks and months.
Properly, similar to in years previous, 2021 (the early half a minimum of) will likely be one other nice 12 months for Netflix with the long-awaited debut of latest episodes of Cobra Kai in January and a lot extra past that. Under is a month-to-month rundown of all of the Netflix collection (each new and returning) you may count on to catch on the favored streaming service over the course of the subsequent 12 months. Please be aware that every one launch instances are at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT), and all new collection are listed in ALL CAPS.
January 2021 Netflix Premieres
Netflix is kicking off (pun meant) 2021 in a spectacular manner with the arrival of Cobra Kai Season 3 in some unspecified time in the future throughout the first month of the brand new 12 months. The third season of the previous YouTube unique collection was initially slated to premiere on January 8, 2021, however Netflix now lists the subsequent chapter within the unending saga of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as “Coming In January 2021.” Relaxation assured, as quickly as the brand new date is introduced (presumably even New Yr’s Day), yow will discover the most recent right here.
Friday, January 1
Dream Home Makeover Season 2
HEADSPACE GUIDE TO MEDITATION
Monarca Season 2
Tuesday, January 5
GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE
HISTORY OF SWEAR WORDS
Nailed It! Mexico Season 3
Wednesday, January 6
SURVIVING DEATH
Friday, January 8
The Idhun Chronicles Half 2
Inside The World’s Hardest Prisons Season 5
LUPIN Half 1
PRETEND IT’S A CITY
Wednesday, January 13
NIGHT STALKER: THE HUNT FOR A SERIAL KILLER
Friday, January 15
THE BLING EMPIRE
Carmen Sandiego Season 4
Disenchantment Half 3
Tuesday, January 19
Whats up Ninja Season 4
Wednesday, January 20
DAUGHTER FROM ANOTHER MOTHER
SPYCRAFT
Thursday, January 21
Name My Agent! Season 4
Friday, January 23
LOVE
Friday, January 22
Blown Away Season 2
Busted! Season 3
FATE: THE WINX SAGA
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 2
Tuesday, January 26
GO DOG GO
To Be Introduced In January 2021
Cobra Kai Season 3
50M2
Bonding Season 2
The Netflix Afterparty
February 2021 Netflix Premieres
There are presently solely two collection confirmed to premiere on Netflix in February 2021, however extra is on the best way. The primary of the introduced reveals is Firefly Lane, a brand new drama collection starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two pals who strike up a friendship that turns into unbreakable over the course of a number of a long time. There may be additionally the German sci-fi collection Tribes of Europa, which follows three siblings who got down to change the destiny of near-future Europe after a worldwide disaster.
Wednesday, February 3
FIREFLY LANE
Friday, February 9
TRIBES OF EUROPA
March 2021 Netflix Premieres TBD
April 2021 Netflix Premieres TBD
Returning Netflix Present Premiere Dates TBD
There are nonetheless loads of returning Netflix collection which have but to obtain a launch date for 2021. Extra data on all these reveals and lots of others will likely be launched within the weeks and months forward, so be certain that to verify again for updates in your favourite reveals like Stranger Issues, Lifeless To Me, and The Circle.
After Life Season 3
One other Life Season 2
Atypical Season 4
Massive Mouth Season 5
Black Summer season Season 2
blackAF Season 2
Blood & Water Season 2
Castlevania Season 4
Lifeless to Me Season 3
Expensive White Individuals Season 4
F is for Household Season 5
Household Reunion Season 2
Gentefied Season 2
Grace and Frankie
Inexperienced Eggs and Ham Season 2
I Assume You Ought to Lave with Tim Robinson Season 2
Kominsky Technique Season 3
Misplaced In House Season 3
Love Loss of life + Robots Season 2
Love is Blind Season 2
Lucifer Season 6
By no means Have I Ever Season 2
Outer Banks Season 2
Ozark Season 4
Paradise PD Season 3
Fragrance Season 2
Queer Eye Season 6
Elevating Dion Season 2
Rhythm + Circulation Season 2
Intercourse Training Season 3
Shadow and Bone Season 1
Particular Season 2
Stranger Issues Season 4
The Circle Season 2
The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow Season 2
The Final Kingdom Season 4
The Witcher Season 2
That is presently every little thing that has been introduced to premiere on Netflix in 2021, however be certain that to verify again for updates all year long so that you don’t miss out in your favourite returning reveals. If you wish to know what else is popping out within the first few months of the 12 months, take a look at our Winter and Spring 2021 premiere schedule.
