television 2021 Netflix TV Series Premiere Date Schedule: Full List Of Confirmed Shows Streaming

If one factor will be stated in regards to the leisure world in 2020, it’s that it was the 12 months of streaming. Regardless of some robust competitors from the likes of Disney+, Amazon, Hulu, and new additions together with Peacock and HBO Max, Netflix proved that it’s nonetheless on the prime of the pecking order. With returning Netflix unique TV reveals like The Crown and Ozark and record-breaking newcomers like The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, and lots of others changing into popular culture phenomenons greater than made up for the absence of Stranger Issues, The Witcher, and Mindhunter. However as we glance initially of the 2021 Netflix premiere line-up, a number of us are questioning what all will likely be new on Netflix within the coming weeks and months.