television 2021 Winter And Spring TV Premiere Schedule: List Of New And Returning Shows

Friday, January 1

The Ticketmaster Birmingham Bowl – ESPN2 – 12 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl – ESPN – 12:30 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

The Vrbo Citrus Bowl – ABC – 1 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

The Faculty Soccer Playoff Semifinal At The Rose Bowl Recreation – ESPN – 5 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

The Faculty Soccer Playoff Semifinal At The AllState Sugar Bowl – ESPN – 8:45 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

Saturday, January 2

The Taxslayer Gator Bowl – ESPN – 12 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

The Outback Bowl – ABC – 12:30 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl – ESPN – 4 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

The Capital One Orange Bowl – ESPN – 8 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

Sunday, January 3

THE WATCH – BBC America – 8 p.m. (Fantasy Crime Drama)

Friday, January 8

Cobra Kai Season 3 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)

Dickinson Season 2 – Apple TV+ – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)

Whose Line Is It Anyway Season 17 – The CW – 8 p.m. (Improvisational Comedy)

Penn & Teller: Idiot Us Season 8 – The CW – 9 p.m. (Actuality Competitors)

Saturday, January 9

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 – Sundance Now – 3:01 a.m. (Historic Drama)