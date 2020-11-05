television 2021 Winter And Spring TV Premiere Schedule: List Of New And Returning Shows

General News

November 5, 2020
Out there on Starz
The record of exhibits premiering through the winter and spring months usually do not obtain as a lot love or consideration as their fall counterpart, however 2020 has served up one hell of a wild journey. That being mentioned, a number of the main dramas, comedies, and specials that historically begin again up in September every year (at the very least on the standard networks) are coming to us somewhat later than standard. With up-and-coming hit sequence like All American, Batwoman, and Riverdale on The CW – in addition to TNT dramas like Snowpiercer – premiering within the useless of winter as an alternative of the hotter days of autumn, folks could also be asking themselves now greater than ever: when can I catch my favourite exhibits?

Concern not, as CinemaBlend has put collectively the Winter and Spring 2021 TV schedule, highlighting the most recent and biggest packages coming to your favourite tv networks, cable channels, and streaming platforms between January and Could 2021. With many exhibits getting back from lengthy hiatuses following prolonged shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems to be a busier time for tv than anybody may have have imagined.


January TV Premieres

The tv trade is not ready anytime getting issues began in 2021, particularly The CW, which has plans to launch greater than a dozen exhibits on the printed community within the month of January alone. Together with mainstays like Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and All American, The CW would be the dwelling of Walker, a brand new model of the traditional Chuck Norris ’90s motion sequence Walker Texas Ranger, this time that includes Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker. Netflix additionally seems to have a giant month with the premiere of Cobra Kai Season 3 (the primary on the streaming platform after the primary two seasons debuted on YouTube). Faculty soccer followers are in for one hell of a month with a lot of bowl video games and the Nationwide Championship Recreation on Monday, January 11.

Friday, January 1

The Ticketmaster Birmingham Bowl – ESPN2 – 12 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)
The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl – ESPN – 12:30 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)
The Vrbo Citrus Bowl – ABC – 1 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)
The Faculty Soccer Playoff Semifinal At The Rose Bowl Recreation – ESPN – 5 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)
The Faculty Soccer Playoff Semifinal At The AllState Sugar Bowl – ESPN – 8:45 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

Saturday, January 2

The Taxslayer Gator Bowl – ESPN – 12 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)
The Outback Bowl – ABC – 12:30 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)
The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl – ESPN – 4 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)
The Capital One Orange Bowl – ESPN – 8 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

Sunday, January 3

THE WATCH – BBC America – 8 p.m. (Fantasy Crime Drama)

Friday, January 8

Cobra Kai Season 3 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)
Dickinson Season 2 – Apple TV+ – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)
Whose Line Is It Anyway Season 17 – The CW – 8 p.m. (Improvisational Comedy)
Penn & Teller: Idiot Us Season 8 – The CW – 9 p.m. (Actuality Competitors)

Saturday, January 9

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 – Sundance Now – 3:01 a.m. (Historic Drama)

Sunday, January 10

American Gods Season 3 – Starz – 8 p.m. (Fantasy Drama)
ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL – PBS – 9 p.m. (Drama)

Monday, January 11

The Faculty Soccer Playoff Nationwide Championship Recreation Introduced By AT&T – ESPN – 8 p.m. (Faculty Soccer Bowl Recreation)

Tuesday, January 12

Two Sentence Horror Tales Season 2 – The CW – 8 p.m. (Horror Anthology)
TRICKSTER (U.S. Premiere) – The CW – 9 p.m. (Drama)

Friday, January 15

Servant Season 2 – Apple TV+ – 3:01 a.m. (Supernatural Drama)

Sunday, January 17

Batwoman Season 2 – The CW – 8 p.m. (Superhero Drama)
MISS SCARLET & THE DUKE – PBS – 8 p.m. (Historic Drama)

Monday, January 18

All American Season 3 – The CW – 8 p.m. (Sports activities Drama)

Wednesday, January 20

Riverdale Season 5 – The CW – 8 p.m. (Teen Drama)
Nancy Drew Season 2 – The CW – 9 p.m. (Thriller Drama)

Thursday, January 21

WALKER – The CW – 8 p.m. (Motion)
Legacies Season 3 – The CW – 9 p.m. (Supernatural Drama)

Sunday, January 24

BRIDGE AND TUNNEL – Epix – 9 p.m. (Dramedy)
Charmed Season 3 – The CW – 9 p.m. (Supernatural Drama)

Monday, January 25

Snowpiercer Season 2 – TNT – 9 p.m. (Drama)

Wednesday, January 27

50M2 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Crime Drama)

Sunday, January 31

63rd Annual Grammy Awards – CBS – 8 p.m. (Awards Ceremony)
THE LONG SONG – PBS – 10 p.m. (Historic Drama Miniseries)


February TV Premieres

February could be the shortest month of the 12 months, however doesn’t suggest it might’t get in all of the TV enjoyable like the opposite 11 months on the calendar. The second month of 2021 is not going to solely ship the model new Peanuts sequence The Snoopy Present on Apple TV+ (not like we’ll neglect after all of the controversy surrounding the Charlie Brown vacation specials), however we’ll additionally see the return of The Flash and Black Lightning on The CW.

Friday, February 5

THE SNOOPY SHOW – Apple TV+ – 3:01 a.m. (Animation)

Monday, February 8

Black Lightning Season 4 – The CW – 9 p.m. (Superhero Motion)

Tuesday, February 16

THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG – PBS – 9 p.m. (Docuseries)

Tuesday, February 23

The Flash Season 7 – The CW – 8 p.m. (Superhero Motion)
SUPERMAN & LOIS – The CW – 9 p.m. (Superhero Motion)

Sunday, February 28

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards – NBC – 8 p.m. (Awards Present)


March TV Premieres

The record of exhibits and specials hitting the airwaves in March 2021 will definitely change earlier than from time to time, however because it stands, the large occasions of the third month of the 12 months would be the twenty sixth Annual Critics’ Selection Awards and twenty seventh Annual Display screen Actors Guild Awards ceremonies.

Sunday, March 7

The twenty sixth Annual Critics’ Selection Awards – The CW – 7 p.m. (Awards Present)

Sunday, March 14

The twenty seventh Annual Display screen Actors Guild Awards – TBS, TNT – 8 p.m. (Awards Present)


April TV Premieres

One of many largest adjustments to the tv panorama in April 2021 would be the 93rd Annual Academy Awards Ceremony, which is usually held in February or March every year. The upcoming ceremony was delayed due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the way in which it has upended the film trade since March 2020. Ken Burns may also be premiering his new three-part documentary on the life and instances of American writer Ernest Hemingway.

Monday, April 5

HEMINGWAY – PBS – 8 p.m. (Docuseries)

Sunday, April 18

The 56th Annual Academy Of Nation Music Awards – CBS – 8 p.m. (Awards Present)

Sunday, April 25

The 93rd Academy Awards Ceremony – ABC – 8 p.m. (Awards Present)

2021 Premiere Dates TBD

The next TV exhibits are anticipated to reach sooner or later in 2021, nevertheless no official premiere dates have been set. In some instances, the sequence has but to begin manufacturing on its newest season, so the watch for these is unquestionably going to range.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2
Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Season 1
Star Wars: The Dangerous Batch – Season 1
Higher Name Saul – Season 6
The Strolling Lifeless – Season 10 (second half)
Regulation & Order: Organized Crime – Season 1
Stranger Issues – Season 4
Ozark – Season 4
The Handmaid’s Story – Season 4
Name Me Kat – Season 1

We’re nonetheless a number of months out from the beginning of the winter and spring TV season, so be sure that to bookmark this web page and test again recurrently as a result of there will probably be a ton of updates earlier than we see the top of April. And because you’re already right here, go forward and take a look at the up to date Fall 2020 TV Schedule to make observe of these last-minute additions right here at CinemaBlend.

