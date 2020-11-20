television 5 Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Spinoff Shows We Want To See

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. sequence finale aired only a few months in the past however, for longtime followers, it in all probability appears like an eternity. Many individuals, like myself, are nonetheless grappling with the truth that Phil Coulson and his crew accomplished their ultimate mission and in the end, went their separate methods. It was a bittersweet ending however one which was greater than becoming for the Marvel present. Nonetheless, you continue to can’t assist however really feel like there are extra tales inform with these characters in spinoffs.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an unlimited sandbox, however the world and mythology that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has constructed is kind of expansive by itself. This features a plethora of endearing characters, who had been all left in fascinating locations when the present reached its conclusion. All of them (besides FitzSimmons as a result of they’ve been by way of sufficient) have loads of preventing left to do and should headline new reveals. So let’s check out some potential S.H.I.E.L.D. spinoffs that may be enjoyable to see: