television 5 Marvel Characters Ian Somerhalder Would Be Perfect To Play

Gaining traction on a collection with a title like The Vampire Diaries doesn’t scream “put this one in a superhero flick!” Nonetheless, with pretty current guarantees that Blade (whose personal vampiric physiology makes him the last word hunter of such nocturnal creatures) will quickly be reintroduced to the Marvel motion pictures, now looks as if one of the best time to present Ian Somerhalder an opportunity at a brand new comedian e-book position.
The Louisiana-born, 42-year-old actor has been working because the late Nineteen Nineties and was a part of the unique solid of the J.J. Abrams-produced hit drama Misplaced. But, his best-known position is, undeniably, Damon Salvatore – the elder of of two ageless, bloodsucking brothers on the heart of The Vampire Diaries, which relies on a collection of books (that isn’t Twilight) by writer L.J. Smith. After the long-running CW drama led to 2017, like every actor ought to, Ian Somerhalder adopted that up with a task that went in a completely totally different route: as a substitute of enjoying a complicated vampire, he would play one of many final remaining people in a world overrun with vicious, inhuman nocturnal beasts in V Wars, earlier than it was cancelled by Netflix after one season.
Effectively, each of these aforementioned horror-based characters from Ian Somerhalder’s profession (amongst different notable roles) give me concepts for who he might convey to life within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actually, there’s already a good probability that a few of the characters I’ve chosen for the checklist under are already being ready for a future installment, and Somerhalder has my cash because the pure selection. The next 5 Marvel Comics characters got here to thoughts when envisioning the favored actor within the MCU, beginning with one he has clearly already accomplished his homework for.
Baron Blood
In terms of vampires, you can say that Ian Somerhalder has skilled one of the best of each of these darkish and grim worlds: embodying the elegant, fascinating facet of the undead creature on The Vampire Diaries, in addition to the type of a badass destroyer of such monsters on the most bestial stage attainable on V Wars. In fact, there’s a third character kind that he didn’t get to expertise with both of these collection, and casting him as this Marvel character might assist.
His identify is John Falsworth, a British nobleman born in the course of the Victorian period who would later go by the identify Baron Blood (after Depend Dracula made him certainly one of his personal) and use his new talents as an ally to the German Military throughout each World Wars and past. To me, that feels like the proper villain for Mahershala Ali’s Blade to cross paths with within the reboot, and an important probability for Ian Somerhalder to play a vampire of pure evil this time round.
Hannibal King
Then again, Ian Somerhalder was not likely given a considerable period of time as a vampire fighter earlier than Nefflix’s very fast cancellation of V Wars. Maybe the MCU might assist the actor make up for a misplaced time by casting him as an excellent man within the subsequent Blade film?
In that case, I can’t consider a better option of character than Hannibal King who, like Baron Blood, additionally fell prey to a vampire chew, however as a substitute selected to be a power for good and struggle towards his form as a substitute of benefiting from his powers for egocentric functions. The personal investigator might additionally use a rewrite to his cinematic legacy, having beforehand been portrayed by Ryan Reynolds within the ill-fated 2003 threequel, Blade Trinity. And, Ian Somerhalder not solely has the charisma however the physicality to match the position.
Marvel Man
Not many might keep in mind, however Ian Somerhalder has, technically, performed a DC character. On the third season of the Superman prequel collection Smallville, he appeared in six episodes as Adam Knight – a younger man who was referred to as Chad Nash earlier than his demise, till being introduced again from the lifeless by Lex Luthor’s father, Lionel, to be control Clark Kent (Tom Welling) and Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk).
One character who actually is aware of a factor or two about getting back from the lifeless is Marvel Man, who was as soon as a corrupt businessman earlier than a near-death expertise made him stronger and extra highly effective than most characters within the Marvel Comics Universe. His practically unbeatable nature, his personal staunch pacifism, and a reputation that’s barely much like a sure feminine superhero from the DC Universe may need price the character a giant display debut, however Ian Somerhalder appears able to pulling off the look and humanity obligatory for him to suit proper in among the many different favorites of the MCU.
Machinesmith
There are a couple of different Marvel characters who’ve but to be given the cinematic therapy for bearing sure resemblances to different comedian e-book characters, together with Machinesmith – the metal-bound alter ego of pc science and engineering professional Samuel Saxon. Nonetheless, what makes him totally different from Iron Man is that he’s a prison who managed to switch his personal consciousness into varied robotic units after struggling a virtually deadly damage.
I even have a few the explanation why I might solid Ian Somerhalder as Machinesmith. To start with, he was one of many foremost protagonists of the technophobic 2006 horror flick Pulse, and enjoying a digital copy of an evil soul could be one other alternative for him to see issues from the angle of his previous onscreen enemies. To not point out, a part of the key to his attraction as Damon on The Vampire Diaries was his extra mischievous methods, which he would, as soon as once more, have the ability to crank as much as the following stage as this underrated Marvel villain.
Gambit
In fact, there’s one Marvel hero whom Ian Somerhalder might have a better connection to than any of our beforehand talked about comedian e-book characters. As a Louisiana native, it isn’t a lot of a shock that the actor is of Cajun descent – similar to this bio-kinetic X-Males character.
The New Orleans-based card shark Gambit as soon as graced the silver display earlier than (as performed by Taylor Kitsch), within the critically and commercially reviled X-Males Origins: Wolverine. He was meant to return in a solo movie with Channing Tatum within the position, nevertheless it by no means made it out of improvement hell, sadly. Nonetheless, with the X-Males property now within the palms of Marvel Studios, the slick mutant has the prospect to lastly be delivered to justice and performed by an actor who not solely has the identical cultural background because the character, however is sort of a dead-ringer for him, should you ask me.
What do you assume? Ought to Marvel reap the benefits of this golden alternative to solid a real-life Cajun as Gambit, or do you simply need to see Ian Somerhalder in additional vampire motion if he does be a part of the MCU? Tell us within the feedback and remember to verify again for extra data and updates on the previous The Vampire Diaries star, in addition to much more hypothetical comedian e-book film casting periods, right here on CinemaBlend.
