television 5 Marvel Characters Ian Somerhalder Would Be Perfect To Play

Baron Blood

In terms of vampires, you can say that Ian Somerhalder has skilled one of the best of each of these darkish and grim worlds: embodying the elegant, fascinating facet of the undead creature on The Vampire Diaries, in addition to the type of a badass destroyer of such monsters on the most bestial stage attainable on V Wars. In fact, there’s a third character kind that he didn’t get to expertise with both of these collection, and casting him as this Marvel character might assist.

His identify is John Falsworth, a British nobleman born in the course of the Victorian period who would later go by the identify Baron Blood (after Depend Dracula made him certainly one of his personal) and use his new talents as an ally to the German Military throughout each World Wars and past. To me, that feels like the proper villain for Mahershala Ali’s Blade to cross paths with within the reboot, and an important probability for Ian Somerhalder to play a vampire of pure evil this time round.