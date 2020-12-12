television 5 Marvel Movie Characters You May Have Forgotten Were On Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Go away a Remark
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D might be remembered by followers for quite a few causes, however one of many issues that makes its legacy most notable is that it was the primary TV present to be firmly set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though it will progressively transfer away from referencing the franchise’s large movies, as of proper now, it’s nonetheless canon. This led to some cool tie-ins over the course of the collection in addition to some memorable cameos from established movie characters. There are have been even a couple of that you will have forgotten about.
Certain, you most likely keep in mind Nick Fury’s transient, however essential, cameos and Woman Sif’s visitor appearances, which introduced some Asgardian motion to the present. However, there are a couple of others which will have fallen by way of the cracks. Whereas their roles might not have had a significant impact on the general grander scheme play out through the MCU’s first three phases, they nonetheless impacted S.H.I.E.L.D.’s nook of the sprawling universe. So with out additional ado, let’s take a refresher course and take a look at some doubtlessly forgotten MCU cameos from the present:
Jasper Sitwell
The S.H.I.E.L.D. agent (and HYDRA mole) had a couple of visitor spots following his roles in Thor and The Avengers. Sitwell’s first look (Season 1, Episode 7 “The Hub”) gave us a hilarious second. The memorable scene noticed Simmons use the prototype tranquilizer weapon, the Night time-Night time Gun, to knock him out after he found her making an attempt to faucet into The Hub’s mainframe for information. Later (in Season 1, Episode 15 “Sure Males”) Sitwell would notify Coulson that Nick Fury was off the grid, and he was current when he and different S.H.I.E.L.D. officers have been briefed on elusive terrorist the Clairvoyant in Season 1’s sixteenth episode, “Finish of the Starting.” Following this, he could be known as on one other mission that might lead into the occasions of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the place he could be outed and killed by Bucky Barnes.
It’s protected to say that Jasper Sitwell isn’t notably missed by followers (although actor Maximiliano Hernández most likely is). Nonetheless, his presence on S.H.I.E.L.D. helped the present additional discover the interior workings of the huge group. In hindsight, it additionally served as a delicate “calm earlier than the storm” forward of the autumn of S.H.I.E.L.D., which might rock the present to its core.
The Howling Commandos
Many most likely do not forget that Peggy Carter appeared in a flashback through the second season premiere (“Shadows”), however some might have forgotten that she was joined by among the Howling Commandos. Captain America: The First Avenger alums Dum Dum Dugan and Jim Morita joined Carter within the season premiere’s explosive opening sequence. The 2 troopers would help in taking down the ultimate energetic HYDRA base in 1945, resulting in the arrest of a number of of the group’s operatives.
Finally, this key victory would enable the Strategic Scientific Reserve (S.H.I.E.L.D.s precursor) to confiscate weaponry, a Kree physique and a Diviner. The third merchandise could be particularly essential through the present-day conflict between HYDRA and S.H.I.E.L.D. and would set off Daisy Johnson and Raina’s Inhuman talents. Jim Morita and Dum Dum Dugan have been already conflict heroes, however in addition they (not directly) performed a key position in birthing one of many MCU’s strongest superheroes.
Dr. Listing
Listing, a former S.H.I.E.L.D. worker, aligned with HYDRA and have become Wolfgang von Strucker right-hand man. With this, he headed up experiments for the group (as proven in The Winter Soldier). He made his first S.H.I.E.L.D. look in Season 2, Episode 2’s “Aftershocks” earlier than showing once more in Season 2’s “The Frenemy of My Enemy” and “The Soiled Half Dozen.” Listing oversaw the number of a brand new American HYDRA chief and, fueled by his fascination about metahumans, he additionally carried out experiments on the captured Deathlok and Lincoln Campbell. After Coulson’s crew rescued the 2, Listing returned to Sokovia to proceed his work with Strucker and would in the end lose his life when the Avengers stormed the bottom in Age of Ultron.
Admittedly, Listing didn’t make an enormous impression on the present, particularly contemplating he and his fellow HYDRA leaders have been duped into believing there was an influence battle. Nonetheless, Listing would serve a task much like that of Sitwell. His analysis and efforts to discover a new commander additional launched viewers to how HYDRA works. He and his comrades might not have been profitable in the long term, however they did fill in a couple of blanks relating to the way in which the evil group operates.
Gideon Malick
Gideon Malick is exclusive as a result of, whereas many most likely do not forget that he was a key antagonist in Season 3 (debuting in Episode 6, “Amongst Us Conceal…”), some might not notice that he was first launched in an MCU movie. He initially appeared as one of many members of the World Safety Council in The Avengers, the place he disagreed with Fury summoning Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to struggle off Loki’s invasion. On S.H.I.E.L.D., he was revealed to be one among HYDRA’s most feared leaders, along with his foremost aim being to make sure Hive’s return to Earth. After this was completed, Malick turned untrusting of the Inhuman and cooperated with S.H.I.E.L.D. to cease him. Nonetheless, the person would lose his life to a Hive-controlled Daisy Johnson in Season 3, Episode 17 – “The Crew.”
Malick’s position was important to the present’s efforts to revamp the historical past of HYDRA within the MCU. The group’s origins have been initially grounded solely in science, however S.H.I.E.L.D. added an otherworldly facet to their story by connecting them to the Inhumans. Malick’s want to search out Hive and management different Inhumans represented the logical subsequent step after the present explored Listing and Strucker’s curiosity in metahumans. All in all, Malick’s inclusion marked a significant step for HYDRA and added some intriguing new parts to the collection’ mythos.
Matthew Ellis
A number of years after getting wrapped up in Tony Stark and Aldrich Killian’s conflict in Iron Man 3, President Ellis returned to the MCU through the small display screen. His first look within the Season 3 premiere, “Legal guidelines of Nature,” noticed him deal with the general public in regards to the Inhuman outbreak and announce the formation of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s substitute – the Superior Menace Containment Unit. Quickly after in “Bouncing Again,” he met with Coulson to debate methods to defeat the rising menace of HYDRA. Finally, Ellis made the important thing transfer to semi-legalize S.H.I.E.L.D. in order that they might function a black ops unit to battle the terrorist group behind the scenes. Other than being instrumental within the battle in opposition to HYDRA, Ellis additionally stepped in to help the crew with a global incident involving brokers Bobbi Morse and Lance Hunter in Season 3’s “Parting Shot.”
Ellis’ appearances on the present did extra than simply create extra continuity between the present and movies. His presence offered the struggling S.H.I.E.L.D. with a key ally within the struggle in opposition to HYDRA, and his actions would show pivotal to the spy group as soon as once more changing into a legit entity. And on a aspect be aware, his refusal to step down when threatened with one other Chilly Warfare added extra depth to his character, exhibiting why he was the POTUS the MCU wanted. For sure, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the cinematic universe as complete owe him a debt of gratitude.
So did you keep in mind all of those MCU cameos from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Are there any that you simply assume we forgot? Tell us within the feedback!
