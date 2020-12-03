television 5 Reasons I'm Not Fully Convinced The Undertaker Is Retired From WWE

Let me get this out of the best way — I’ve been a fan of The Undertaker, {and professional} wrestling, for about so long as I can bear in mind. From the time I used to be somewhat child watching outdated WWF (now WWE) VHS tapes with my dad and brothers to internet hosting WrestleMania events in faculty, wrestling, and extra particularly, The Undertaker, has been a serious a part of my life.

Throughout that point, nevertheless, The Undertaker, like different wrestling legends of my childhood, has teased his retirement from skilled wrestling extra instances than I can depend on each of my fingers. So when the “Useless Man” introduced that he was hanging up his boots for good earlier in 2020, after which once more at Survivor Collection in November, I used to be greater than somewhat reluctant to consider it. I imply this within the nicest and most honest means potential, however I am not absolutely satisfied The Undertaker is admittedly retired from WWE, and this is why.