television 5 The Stand Questions We Have After CBS All-Entry' New Trailer

In the end, the primary footage from the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand is right here. With a December launch date formally introduced final week, the miniseries has dropped its debut trailer on-line, and although it solely clocks in at 30 seconds lengthy, it has efficiently gotten our brains whirring in regard to what to anticipate from the CBS All Entry present. There are some issues that completely line up with moments from the guide (equivalent to James Marsden’s Stu Redman making his manner by way of a darkish CDC facility, and Katherine McNamara’s Julie Lawry firing a shotgun at Henry Zaga’s Nick Andros and Brad William Henke’s Tom Cullen), and different moments which can be a bit extra mysterious.
It’s the components of the trailer that fall within the latter class that we’re focusing in on right here immediately, particularly by addressing the varied questions which have been impressed by the footage. And we’ll begin with the temporary shot we see proper after the intro that includes Odessa Younger’s Frannie Goldsmith assembly Whoopi Goldberg’s Mom Abagail Freeman…
Will The “Ralph Brentner” Half Change As A Gender-Swapped Position?
Provided that the unique novel depicts occasions that happen in a fictional model of the yr 1990, The Stand’s new adaptation was all the time going to alter sure components as a way of contemporizing the story, and we’ve realized about varied deviations from the supply materials over the course of the present’s growth. One such change we’ve identified to anticipate is that the position of “Ralph Brentner” is being gender swapped and performed by Irene Bedard – who we get to see for the primary time within the trailer. Nonetheless, what we don’t know at current is actually the rest in regards to the character.
Within the guide, Ralph is described as a white, 40-something farmer from Oklahoma, getting into the story when he finds Nick Andros and Tom Cullen using their bikes to Hemingford House, Nebraska, but it surely’s completely believable that virtually every thing in regards to the character adjustments except for the story beats within the new miniseries provided that the position is now between performed by a Native American actress. Whereas it’s cool that we now know what Bedard seems to be like within the half, it’s unlucky that we don’t even actually know her character’s title at this level.
Who Is The Man In The Hospital Mattress?
One of many standout moments within the Stand trailer options Jovan Adepo’s Larry Underwood and Whoopi Goldberg’s Mom Abagail in a hospital room across the mattress of a affected person within the midst of a freak out – and whereas it’s partially noteworthy due to the drama within the motion and reactions, it additionally attracts consideration as a result of it doesn’t recall any particular sequence from the guide. Except our recollection is mistaken, there isn’t a scene the place Larry and Mom Abagail are collectively on this context, and the truth that it’s onerous to determine the restrained affected person makes the puzzle that rather more difficult.
Might or not it’s from a dream sequence? Mom Abagail definitely does tend to point out up in these. Along with every thing else, it appears bizarre by itself that the characters are collectively in what seems to be a practical hospital.
What Is Nick Andros Trying At?
So far as variations between the 2020 and 1994 miniseries variations of The Stand go, one notable facet revealed within the new trailer is the looks of Nick Andros. With out getting too far into the main points, there’s a sequence early within the guide that finds Nick getting crushed so savagely that he’s left partially blind and compelled to put on an eyepatch. This a part of the story wasn’t included within the earlier adaptation that includes Rob Lowe, however it will likely be part of Henry Zaga’s arc within the new model. That’s an fascinating factor to know, however what it doesn’t handle what the hell he’s gazing on the ceiling in his temporary look.
Is it doable that he’s trying up at a levitating Randall Flagg (performed by Alexander Skarsgard)? Or is he simply taking a look at a very fascinating image framed excessive on the wall? It’s a thriller left teased by the temporary footage.
Will Randall Flagg And Mom Abagail Be Getting Face-To-Face Time?
Within the didactic showdown between good and evil that’s on the coronary heart of The Stand, the figureheads are Mom Abagail and Randall Flagg, however for probably the most half they exist in their very own separate corners – the previous calling on folks to search out peace in what’s ultimately generally known as the Boulder Free Zone in Colorado, and the latter stirring up bother from his base of operations in Las Vegas. Primarily based on what we see within the trailer, although, it makes us marvel if we might get a scene or two that can characteristic the 2 leaders face-to-face.
This query is especially motivated by what’s the last shot of the trailer, that includes Mom Abagail sitting at a desk with a fierce-looking white wolf staring her down. Within the novel, Randall Flagg frequently demonstrates management over animals like wolves, ravens, and weasels, and the implication within the scene mentioned right here appears to be a showdown of types between the oldest lady on the earth and an evil-influenced surrogate. However may we wind up getting a sequence that options Alexander Skarsgard and Whoopi Goldberg collectively? We’ll have to attend and see.
Will We Get A Longer Trailer Quickly?
It’s all the time unhealthy type to look a present horse within the mouth, and as followers we’re grateful simply to lastly have some footage from The Stand that we are able to obsess over… but it surely additionally isn’t misplaced on us that 30 whole seconds of footage from what is predicted to be a 10 hour miniseries is what may very well be described as “tremendous ultra-mega tease.” All of what we see right here represents a grand whole of .08% of the complete present… so can you actually blame us for already asking for extra?
There are about three-and-a-half months left between now and the discharge of The Stand on CBS All-Entry, so absolutely the advertising has to start out ramping up quickly. Our appetites have now been sufficiently whetted in preparation for an prolonged take a look at the collection that includes various temporary, random moments, and hopefully they gained’t maintain us on the hook ready for too lengthy.
What questions do you now have about The Stand following the discharge of its first trailer? Hit the feedback part beneath, and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra of our protection of the miniseries as we get nearer and nearer to its launch on December 17. 2551439
