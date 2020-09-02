television 5 The Stand Questions We Have After CBS All-Entry' New Trailer

Who Is The Man In The Hospital Mattress?

One of many standout moments within the Stand trailer options Jovan Adepo’s Larry Underwood and Whoopi Goldberg’s Mom Abagail in a hospital room across the mattress of a affected person within the midst of a freak out – and whereas it’s partially noteworthy due to the drama within the motion and reactions, it additionally attracts consideration as a result of it doesn’t recall any particular sequence from the guide. Except our recollection is mistaken, there isn’t a scene the place Larry and Mom Abagail are collectively on this context, and the truth that it’s onerous to determine the restrained affected person makes the puzzle that rather more difficult.

Might or not it’s from a dream sequence? Mom Abagail definitely does tend to point out up in these. Along with every thing else, it appears bizarre by itself that the characters are collectively in what seems to be a practical hospital.