television 5 Times 90 Day Fiance Cast Members Said The Show Was Faked

The request, which Chris made in entrance of David in addition to his personal spouse Nikki, made the person look sleazy. The couple later appeared on a non-public Fb channel for the present to defend themselves (by way of Actuality Blurb), saying the scene in query was accomplished with strains being fed to them by producers and was filmed a number of instances as a result of Chris could not ship the road naturally. Chris mentioned he by no means felt comfy saying the road, however as a result of he knew how laborious David had labored to try to get again into America and on his toes, was keen to take the bullet and do the scene on behalf of his good friend.