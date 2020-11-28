television 5 Topics The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion Didn't Cover (However I Wish It Had)

Go away a Remark
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion has lastly arrived, and it was truly even higher than any of us may have imagined. The HBO Max particular introduced collectively the solid and gave them the area to have a candy chat about their time engaged on the present. This included their early auditions for the present and the enjoyable rituals they engaged in earlier than tapings. And naturally, the reunion additionally hit on an emotional degree by way of its touching tribute to the late, nice James Avery and the uncooked but tender dialog between Will Smith and Janet Hubert. It goes with out saying that the reunion lined loads of floor, but it surely didn’t fairly deal with every thing.
Make no mistake, I completely liked The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion, but the fan in me nonetheless would’ve liked to have seen a couple of different matters included. It’s totally potential that they had been mentioned, as Alfonso Ribeiro lately admitted that materials was edited out. They might not look like sizzling button matters to some, however they had been positively price mentioning. So let’s check out the few matters that weren’t introduced up on the particular:
How The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Theme Track Was Created
Music is a serious a part of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s legacy, and it was current throughout the particular. As an illustration, viewers noticed Will Smith and Jeff Townes (DJ Jazzy Jeff) carry out the theme music, “Yo Dwelling to Bel-Air.” Nonetheless, the reunion could have been capable of take issues a step additional by breaking down how they got here up with one of the iconic TV tunes within the historical past of the medium.
Some could know that the music for the music was written by music icon Quincy Jones. Nonetheless, Will Smith would later make alterations to a few of the lyrics. Being the musical abilities that they’re, it will have been good to listen to Smith and Townes give their account of how the theme music got here collectively. It would have been notably cool to listen to about what it was prefer to work with Jones. I imply primarily based on Smith’s audition story, he appears like an fascinating man.
The Mysteries Surrounding The Fresh Prince’s Opening Credit Sequence
The present’s opening intro has confirmed to be simply as iconic because the theme, because it humorously chronicles Will’s journey from the streets of Philly to the luxurious suburbs of Bel-Air. There are, nonetheless, a couple of issues that followers have debated in regards to the opening for years. Considered one of these items is the id of the actor who performs Will’s mother in the course of the sequence. Within the present, she was portrayed by Vernee Watson-Johnson for all six seasons, however the opening (which was probably filmed earlier than her casting) options somebody totally completely different. There’s additionally the matter of the cab driver, who some consider to be present producer Quincy Jones, although these claims have since been shot down.
Admittedly, all of this sounds a bit inside baseball, but you’d be shocked simply what number of followers have questioned and mentioned these queries. The reunion offered a pleasant alternative to lastly present followers with closure on this entrance. Sadly, it simply wasn’t meant to be this time round. Although I’m nonetheless holding out hope that we’ll get some concrete solutions in some unspecified time in the future sooner or later.
The Fresh Prince’s Huge Roster Of Visitor Stars
If there’s one factor The Fresh of Bel-Air is understood for, it’s the wide-ranging checklist of visitors who popped up on the present throughout its six-season run. From Queen Latifah and Zsa Zsa Gabor to Regis Philbin and Chris Rock, the collection primarily included a revolving door of expertise. These movie star run-ins would additionally result in a few of the most memorable episodes. I nonetheless snort each time I even take into consideration Will and Carlton’s laughing gas-infused go to to the dentist with William Shatner.
With all of this in thoughts, it will have been good to see the solid mirror on the well-known faces they had been capable of work with. It’s not typically {that a} TV present will get to welcome so many huge names to its set, and there’s an opportunity a few of these conferences could have been surreal for a couple of of the present’s stars. One can solely think about what number of further behind-the-scenes tales the solid has that simply revolve round rubbing shoulders with Hollywood veterans like George Wallace and Vanessa Williams.
Fresh Prince Crossovers With Different Hit ‘90s Sitcoms
Probably the greatest elements of ‘90s sitcoms had been the occasional crossovers between exhibits. Many probably do not forget that ABC’s TGIF block was recognized to craft crossover occasions that may span a number of exhibits. Nicely, NBC dabbled in a couple of crossovers of their very own, albeit on a smaller scale. Whereas Fresh Prince didn’t welcome any characters from different exhibits, some members of the Banks household made appearances on different collection. In 1995, each Tatyana Ali and Alfonso Ribeiro would bounce over to fellow NBC present Within the Home for the present’s Season 2 premiere. And even earlier than that, Karyn Parsons’ Hilary discovered her manner into two exhibits within the type of Blossom and the short-lived Out All Evening.
The inclusion of such a phase would converse extra to the influence of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and simply how a lot of a fixture the present grew to become in NBC’s comedy line-up. Certain, the crossovers additionally offered promotion for Fresh Prince and the others exhibits concerned, however that doesn’t take away from simply how a lot enjoyable they had been. Once more, these are deep cuts however ones that fashionable followers could have been shocked to be taught.
That Time The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Was Nearly Cancelled After Season 4
You learn that proper. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air practically acquired the axe two seasons early. Followers could do not forget that the Season 4 finale, “The Philadelphia Story,” ended with Will selecting to stay in his hometown of Philly following a latest go to with the Banks’. In the end, the present broke the fourth wall within the Season 5 premiere to carry him again to Bel-Air, however there’s extra to the story.
By the tip of Season 4 in 1994, rankings for brand new episodes had been solely barely larger than these of reruns. So NBC execs thought it will make sense simply to finish the present and money in on the syndication income, since Fresh Prince was already simply wanting 100 episodes. Nonetheless, followers wrote letters to NBC and Smith within the hopes that they’d drop change course. NBC associates additionally voiced their hopes that the present would go on. And in the end, Fresh Prince lived for 2 extra seasons.
It’s potential that the solid could have wished to keep away from this specific subject, but it surely’s actually one thing price discussing. Whereas it does converse to the considerably unsure nature of the leisure business, it’s additionally a testomony to the love the general public had for the collection. The present was capable of keep away from cancellation and thrive throughout a few of NBC’s hardest years (simply earlier than Mates and ER), and that’s one thing positively price reflecting on in a thirtieth anniversary retrospective.
So is there something that you simply want would have been lined in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion? Was it excellent as is? Tell us within the feedback! Make sure to hold it right here for extra Fresh Prince information and extra from the world of TV and film information.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion are additionally obtainable to stream on HBO Max.
