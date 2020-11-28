television 5 Topics The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion Didn't Cover (However I Wish It Had)

That Time The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Was Nearly Cancelled After Season 4

You learn that proper. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air practically acquired the axe two seasons early. Followers could do not forget that the Season 4 finale, “The Philadelphia Story,” ended with Will selecting to stay in his hometown of Philly following a latest go to with the Banks’. In the end, the present broke the fourth wall within the Season 5 premiere to carry him again to Bel-Air, however there’s extra to the story.

By the tip of Season 4 in 1994, rankings for brand new episodes had been solely barely larger than these of reruns. So NBC execs thought it will make sense simply to finish the present and money in on the syndication income, since Fresh Prince was already simply wanting 100 episodes. Nonetheless, followers wrote letters to NBC and Smith within the hopes that they’d drop change course. NBC associates additionally voiced their hopes that the present would go on. And in the end, Fresh Prince lived for 2 extra seasons.