television 6 Breaking Bad Questions Better Call Saul Still Needs To Answer

Throughout its five-season run so far, Better Call Saul has executed an exquisite job answering fan questions following the tip of Breaking Bad – masking every thing from how Tuco Salamanca ended up in jail with Skinny Pete as a cellmate, to how Gus Fring created his epic tremendous lab. As nice a job because it has executed, nonetheless, there are nonetheless some main threads which are nonetheless dangling going into the sixth and remaining season, and we’re very a lot hoping that they’re addressed.
What are these dangling threads? We’re so glad you requested, as a result of that’s precisely what we’ve designed this characteristic to deal with! So with out additional ado, listed below are six Breaking Bad questions we’re nonetheless ready for Better Call Saul to reply.
*The place Is Kim Throughout Breaking Bad? *
As is the case with the subsequent two entries on this characteristic, the case for this being a Breaking Bad query equates to, “If this character is so essential in Better Call Saul, the place are they by the occasions featured within the earlier sequence?” Kim Wexler has been a topic of this inquiry ever since she first appeared within the pilot of the prequel present, and whereas it seems like we’re getting nearer to the reply, it nonetheless hasn’t been firmly offered.
On the finish of Better Call Saul Season 5, Kim seems to be on a Breaking Bad journey of her very personal, as it seems that the titular lawyer has efficiently corrupted her together with his Slippin’ Jimmy methods. So might she wind up on the finish of the sequence serving a jail sentence? Then there’s additionally the truth that she is now on Lalo’s radar following the journey that’s the episode “Bagman,” which very a lot leaves the door open for the potential for the present coming to an finish with Kim not having a pulse. It’s unquestionably one of many threads we’re anticipating most getting into to Season 6.
Is Howard’s Destiny Tied Up In Kim’s?
Over the course of Better Call Saul’s 5 seasons, audiences have had an actual up-and-down relationship with Howard Hamlin – generally hating his guts, and different instances seeing him as a misunderstood ally. Just like the case with Kim, nonetheless, it’s not completely clear the place he stands in Saul’s life throughout Breaking Bad given that he’s by no means talked about or seems. Season 5 offered a modicum of suggestion of its finale, however express solutions stay a thriller.
Looping again to Kim’s headfirst journey into criminality, the individual that she needs to screw over greater than anyone on the planet is Howard Hamlin, and on the finish of Season 5 she doesn’t counsel that there’s a line to not cross within the effort. One can take this as a suggestion that the fates of Kim and Howard are intertwined previous to the occasions of Breaking Bad, however we’ll simply have to attend and see when the ultimate season airs.
Will Nacho Efficiently Escape To Canada With His Father?
Not like Kim and Howard, Ignacio “Nacho” Varga is definitely namedropped in Breaking Bad, as Saul primarily rats on him – shifting blame for one thing we don’t fairly learn about whereas being held at gunpoint over a ditch by Walter and Jesse. What he does share in widespread with Kim and Howard, nonetheless, is the truth that we don’t know why he doesn’t appear to be part of the lawyer’s life anymore after he meets the creators of Blue Sky meth.
We’ve recognized for just a few seasons at this level that it’s Nacho’s want to escape from below the thumb of the Salamanca household and make his solution to Canada together with his father (he has the faux paperwork all able to go), however will he really make it there? In spite of everything, he isn’t solely coping with the unpredictable Lalo, but additionally Gus Fring, who is aware of that he had an element in Hector Salamanca’s stroke and controls him like a puppet. Saul’s line in Breaking Bad tracks no matter whether or not or not the character is alive or lifeless, so it goes with out saying that his arc in Better Call Saul Season 6 will probably be fabricated from pressure.
How Does Saul Meet Ed Galbraith a.okay.a. The Disappearer?
With all choices on the desk being thought of, the reply for the Kim, Howard, and/or Nacho questions above might merely be the existence of The Disappearer – the vacuum salesman who helps Walter White and Saul Goodman escape Albuquerque in Breaking Bad and Jesse Pinkman do the identical in El Camino. There’s only one drawback with this: as of the tip of Season 5, Saul doesn’t learn about The Disappearer’s existence.
Now we have admittedly seen the mysterious character on Better Call Saul already, as he was featured within the flash-forward opening of Season 5, however that doesn’t actually handle the query at hand right here. There are an infinite variety of ways in which the assembly might happen, so speculating doesn’t make quite a lot of sense at current, but it surely certainly needs to be one thing that the sequence will handle (although how precisely that may occur following the passing of actor Robert Forster in 2019 provides a tragic additional layer to the query).
Will Gene Takavic Be Uncovered?
Talking of the flash-forward openings of every season of Better Call Saul, every one has contributed to a mini-narrative that has knowledgeable us of Saul’s life after the occasions of Breaking Bad – and proper now followers are on pins and needles ready to see the conclusion of the final one’s huge cliffhanger. Season 5 started with Nebraska-based Cinnabon supervisor Gene Takavic being acknowledged by a neighborhood as infamous ex-lawyer Jimmy McGill a.okay.a. Saul Goodman, and whereas he considers for a second making an attempt to flee once more (therefore the Disappearer cameo), he as a substitute makes the choice to face his issues head-on.
This leads us to 2 questions: what is going to occur to Gene when he confronts the person who acknowledged him, and once we will really see this narrative play out? The reply to the previous is anyone’s guess, however in terms of the latter one has to marvel if the flash-forward narrative will probably be accomplished within the Season 6 premiere or if presumably the conclusion will probably be held till the sequence finale.
Will Lalo Survive The Sequence?
Within the Breaking Bad Season 4 episode “Crawl Area,” Gus Fring memorably confronts Hector Salamanca that he’s the one dwelling member of his household nonetheless alive, and that was a reasonably straightforward tablet to swallow on the time. What has difficult that scenario within the time since, nonetheless, is the introduction of Eduardo “Lalo” Salamanca in Better Call Saul. As Season 5 proved, it’s rattling onerous to kill the man (“One thing Unforgivable” notably drives that dwelling), and it’s onerous to say as of now if he’ll really be taken down earlier than the tip of the sequence.
On the finish of the aforementioned “One thing Unforgivable,” Lalo has a would-be murderer inform his handlers that the job was executed and that Lalo is lifeless – which in the end might clarify why Gus Fring is below the impression that the entire Salamancas are worn out. That appears rational proper up till you query whether or not or not the charismatic/psychotic gangster will simply lie low and let Fring dwell out the remainder of his life till Walter White takes him out. Additional complicating issues is the truth that, like Nacho, Lalo is one other person who Saul namedrops whereas being held at gunpoint, which might counsel that Saul believes he should still be alive.
What are you trying ahead to most from the ultimate season of Better Call Saul because it does the legwork essential to dovetail with the occasions depicted in Breaking Bad? Hit the feedback part with all your ideas, emotions, and opinions, and keep tuned for extra concerning the wonderful TV universe as we await Better Call Saul’s sixth and remaining season.
