television 6 Marvel Characters Grant Gustin Would Be Perfect To Play

For followers of the Arrowverse, Grant Gustin is and ceaselessly might be Barry Allen. His portrayal of the speedy forensic scientist on The CW collection The Flash is so beloved that many would have moderately seen him play the function in Justice League and the upcoming spin-off movie (previous to Ezra Miller’s Disaster on Infinite Earths cameo, that’s). Nevertheless, whereas DC motion pictures usually are not doubtless in Gustin’s future, he nonetheless has an opportunity to shine within the Marvel motion pictures.
This isn’t to say that the 30-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native is in any dire want of an enormous display screen hit as his work on the small display screen has clearly earned him an exquisite mainstream following. Nevertheless, somebody as proficient as Grant Gustin, particularly for a way he captures the complexities of a contemporary superhero, a minimum of deserves the prospect to breathe life into a brand new cinematic portrayal of a comic book e book character, very similar to his Arrowverse buddy Stephen Amell did as Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.
Moreover, among the many many characters who nonetheless have but to make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Grant Gustin could be a great candidate to play a great chunk of them. Six explicit characters come to thoughts, one in every of which the Flash actor already has one thing in widespread with.
Velocity Demon
I’ll admit that casting The Flash as one of many quickest people within the Marvel universe sounds a bit too on the cash, so to talk, however taking part in Velocity Demon would really be a much bigger departure from Barry Allen than one might notice. After making a serum, with help from the Grandmaster, that offers him superhuman pace, sturdiness, enhanced therapeutic, and lethal martial arts expertise, pharmaceutical chemist James Sanders decides to make use of his powers for his personal profit, initially going by the much less threatening alias “Whizzer,” and makes enemies with Spider-Man. Not solely would this give Grant Gustin the irresistible likelihood to play a villain, however could be wish-fulfilling to anybody who ever wished to see him and Tom Holland share the display screen.
DJ
It grew to become clear from the musical episode of The Flash, that includes Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl, in 2017 that Grant Gustin, who grew up with aspirations of Broadway stardom, is a really musical particular person at coronary heart. The identical can undeniably be mentioned about younger Xavier Institute trainee Mark Sheppard, in any other case referred to as “DJ,” whose powers actually run on music and fluctuate by no matter style he listens to (i.e., therapeutic individuals with blues, flying with gospel, conjuring concussive blasts with rock ’n roll, and many others). Even when the half didn’t find yourself going to Gustin, I consider this extremely ingenious character deserves some display screen time, particularly as a reimbursement for shedding his powers on the finish of Marvel’s Home of M occasion not lengthy after his comedian e book debut.
Gambit
Talking of comedian e book characters who deserve a second likelihood, Louisiana-born mutant Remy LeBeau (who additionally goes by Gambit) has been ready for his second spherical at huge display screen glory since his reside motion debut within the universally disliked X-Males Origins: Wolverine, as portrayed by Taylor Kitsch. Since it seems that the solo film, introduced in 2014 to be led by Channing Tatum-led solo film (first introduced in 2014) might be not going to occur, the half is broad open for each time the X-Males are lastly launched into the MCU. Not solely does Grant Gustin share a better resemblance this this bio-kinetic card shark’s comedian e book iteration than both actor beforehand related to him, however Gambit’s fame as a captivating flirt (which his hypnotic talents turn out to be useful for) does think of one of many actor’s earlier TV characters.
Iceman
Understandably so, even when placing the musical Flash particular into perspective, the deepest admirers of Grant Gustin on the Arrowverse might not bear in mind his recurring stint on Glee, which Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist additionally had her breakout function on. His different in any other case endearing portrayal of the snobbish, troublesome, brazenly homosexual Sebastian Smythe on the highschool dramedy makes me consider that he could be a sensible choice to play a extra likable character whose true sexuality has not but been depicted on the large display screen: Iceman. Following early rumors of the LGBTQ+ X-Males member’s casting and contemplating the MCU’s dedication to various cultural illustration in future movies, it is just a matter of time earlier than the icy mutant will get his actual second and, if not fellow Arrow star Colton Haynes, Gustin could be one other good selection.
Thunderstrike
Just like the earlier two characters, Grant Gustin shares a resemblance with younger adventurer Kevin Masterson, who fights evil with an enchanted mace referred to as Thunderstrike, which can be what conjures up his superhero alias. The difficult half about including him to the MCU is that he’s the son of the at the moment lifeless Eric Masterson who, at one level, bonded with the God of Thunder to develop into the brand new Thor – a plot level that appears particularly unlikely for future Marvel motion pictures as Jane Foster might be succeeding that moniker quickly. Nevertheless, if we will infer from its title that Thor: Love and Thunder will rekindle Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s on-screen romance, possibly they may go on to have a son named, say, Kevin?
Hulkling
On second thought, there is perhaps a greater an opportunity of seeing a Skrull and a Kree fall in love, resulting in the beginning of the half-Skrull, half-Kree Theodore Altman who turns into Hulkling when he joins the Younger Avengers for his potential to shapeshift into a brilliant sturdy, inexperienced behemoth. So, no, opposite to the informal Marvel film fan’s doubtless assumption, Hulkling has no relation to Bruce Banner or Jennifer Walters, so if Grant Gustin have been to play him, I’d not anticipate an look on Tatiana Maslany’s upcoming She-Hulk collection. Nevertheless, within the comics, “Teddy” is married to Wiccan, Scarlet Witch’s reincarnated son, so a minimum of a tease on WandaVision may not be completely out of the query.
What do you suppose? Is Grant Gustin prepared to modify up comedian e book universes with any of the above characters, or ought to a Marvel character be reserved for somebody whose DC stint was not so profitable to start with? Tell us within the feedback and you should definitely verify again for added info and updates on the star of The Flash, in addition to much more hypothetical comedian e book film casting periods, right here on CinemaBlend.
