television 6 Marvel Characters Grant Gustin Would Be Perfect To Play

Iceman

Understandably so, even when placing the musical Flash particular into perspective, the deepest admirers of Grant Gustin on the Arrowverse might not bear in mind his recurring stint on Glee, which Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist additionally had her breakout function on. His different in any other case endearing portrayal of the snobbish, troublesome, brazenly homosexual Sebastian Smythe on the highschool dramedy makes me consider that he could be a sensible choice to play a extra likable character whose true sexuality has not but been depicted on the large display screen: Iceman. Following early rumors of the LGBTQ+ X-Males member’s casting and contemplating the MCU’s dedication to various cultural illustration in future movies, it is just a matter of time earlier than the icy mutant will get his actual second and, if not fellow Arrow star Colton Haynes, Gustin could be one other good selection.