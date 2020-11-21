television 6 Marvel Characters Katee Sackhoff Would Be Perfect To Play

Black Cat

The final time that Felicia Hardy was tailored for dwell motion in The Wonderful Spider-Man 2, as performed by Felicity Jones, she didn’t get the most effective remedy both, particularly since we by no means bought to see her as her alter ego, Black Cat. The feline-esque anti-hero with a gentle spot for Spidey is definitely one of many Marvel characters whom Katee Sackhoff has supplied the voice for (on this case from the 2011 online game Spider-Man: Fringe of Time) and can also be one whom the actress has mentioned she would gladly reprise in a function movie. In fact, given her age distinction from Tom Holland, we’d greatest must maintain the extra romantic parts of her relationship with the Webslinger out of the image, however the character’s different defining qualities ought to be in good fingers with Sackhoff once more.