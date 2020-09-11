television 6 Netflix TV Shows To Watch If You Like Locke And Key

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is predicated on the Archie comedian of the identical title. Developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and starring Kiernan Shipka because the titular lead, it follows Sabrina as she turns sixteen and lives a twin lifetime of human and witch, having to reconcile the 2 and battle the forces of darkness within the course of.

Whereas Chilling Adventures of Sabrina leans extra closely on horror and witchcraft than Locke and Key, the 2 nonetheless have so much in frequent, together with compelling coming-of-age narratives, thriller, magic, and powerful characters. It’s doubtless if you happen to’re a Locke and Key fan, you’ll discover one thing to love right here, too.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina at present has three seasons and a fourth season is on the way in which. So, if you happen to’re in search of a present to sink your tooth into, this gives you loads to devour.

Stream Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix right here.