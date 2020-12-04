television 6 Star Wars TV Questions After Ahsoka Tano's Mandalorian Debut

Go away a Remark
The Mandalorian upped the ante with “The Jedi” in Season 2 with the long-awaited reveal of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. The fan-favorite Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels character had by no means earlier than appeared in live-action, and she or he has among the richest lore of any character within the franchise. With the callbacks to Clone Wars and Rebels on prime of the twists that may change the course of The Mandalorian, there’s lots to ponder.
So, because the second season of The Mandalorian continues as the most recent installment within the Star Wars saga, the time is correct to ponder some large Star Wars TV questions that followers could also be asking within the aftermath of Ahsoka’s live-action debut.
How Are Bo-Katan And Ahsoka Linked?
Katee Sackhoff introduced Bo-Katan to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2 as effectively, though not in the identical episode as Rosario Dawson’s debut as Ahsoka. That stated, they’re clearly not less than considerably related, as Bo-Katan was in a position to level Mando and Child Yoda (who followers now know is definitely named Grogu) towards Ahsoka’s location on Corvus. Ahsoka clearly wasn’t completely based mostly on Corvus like Obi-Wan was throughout his lengthy years on Tatooine, so she and Bo-Katan will need to have been involved not too long ago. How are they nonetheless related?
Ahsoka and Bo-Katan labored collectively within the closing arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in the course of the closing season that launched earlier in 2020 on Disney+, and their efforts within the Siege of Mandalore resulted in an enormous victory, even when Mandalore was in the end devastated. It isn’t precisely random that Bo-Katan is involved with Ahsoka, however contemplating viewers have not seen them collectively for the reason that prequel trilogy period, there’s a large query about how they’re related sufficient for Bo-Katan to have such current data on Ahsoka.
Did Ahsoka Full Her Final Mission To Discover Ezra?
Previous to her look in “The Jedi,” the final time that Ahsoka was chronologically seen within the Star Wars timeline was the collection finale of Star Wars Rebels. She returned on the very finish of the epilogue, wearing white robes. Her mission was to find Ezra Bridger, who had been lacking since shortly earlier than the occasions of the unique trilogy. Teamed up with Sabine Wren, this mission was clearly essential sufficient that Ahsoka was decided to maintain her promise to find him, even years after making it.
Notably, Ahsoka was alone when she made her Mandalorian debut, and she or he did not point out something about her mission to find Ezra, and Ezra actually wasn’t current. She wasn’t even sporting the identical white robes, though these would not precisely have been sensible for combating her manner by way of henchmen to get to Imperial Justice of the Peace Morgan Elsbeth. So, did Ahsoka full her mission to search out Ezra, and was Ezra nonetheless alive if that’s the case?
What Occurred To Sabine?
Ezra wasn’t the one main Rebels character who was a part of Ahsoka’s mission on the finish of the epilogue. Sabine Wren was by Ahsoka’s facet, after spending the years of the unique Star Wars trilogy period on Ezra’s house planet of Lothal reasonably than Mandalore or the Insurgent Alliance. She certainly would not have given up on that mission with Ahsoka except they’d both accomplished it or one thing occurred that compelled them to separate. So what occurred to Sabine?
The most effective case situation is that Sabine and Ahsoka discovered Ezra, and Sabine parted methods with Ahsoka alive and effectively, reunited with Ezra. The worst case situation is that the mission hasn’t succeeded but and Sabine was killed as a part of the trouble to search out him. There are prospects that do not have to imply that Sabine died, however Sabine did not seem in “The Jedi,” and Ahsoka did not point out a companion on her quest.
The place Is Thrawn?
One of many largest questions after the occasions of “The Jedi” (and probably the important thing to a number of others) is of the placement of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who made his reintroduction into Star Wars canon on Rebels. The Imperial villain was despatched by way of hyperspace to unknown areas of area within the finale in opposition to his will due to Ezra Bridger and a few Purrgil (a.okay.a. area whales). Like Ezra, he hasn’t been seen since. That does not imply no person is in search of him.
Ahsoka referred to him as Imperial Justice of the Peace Morgan Elsbeth’s “grasp” and used his Imperial title of Grand Admiral, however the episode did not present how Elsbeth answered. Thrawn has clearly been energetic and performing some unhealthy issues if he is Elsbeth’s grasp, however he is not so outstanding that Ahsoka is aware of the place to search out him. The place is he, and what occurred between the tip of Star Wars Rebels and when The Mandalorian launched Ahsoka? And is he the important thing to Ezra and Sabine’s fates?
Who Will Practice Child Yoda?
The entire level of Mando looking for out Ahsoka within the first place was to ask her to coach Child Yoda. Whereas Ahsoka was ready to make use of the Power to fill in some blanks in regards to the little man’s historical past and even reveal his identify, she refused to tackle the duty of coaching him, citing what occurred to the earlier Jedi who shaped too shut of attachments to the individuals round him. She did give Mando directions to move to Tython to try to attain out to different Jedi to probably assist.
However who? Star Wars has a restricted variety of identified dwelling Power-users who aren’t accounted for elsewhere within the timeline at this level. Cal Kestis of the online game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a candidate, although maybe not the almost certainly. Ezra Bridger is a chance if he is nonetheless alive. Luke is presumably busy beginning his doomed Jedi academy. Maybe it is extra possible that an authentic Jedi who hasn’t appeared in present canon but will tackle the duty, or no person will in any respect and Child Yoda will simply stick with Mando indefinitely.
Will Ahsoka Get A Spinoff?
“The Jedi” virtually felt extra like a backdoor pilot for an Ahsoka spinoff than an entirely mandatory chapter in Mando and Grogu’s mission, however there isn’t a phrase at this level about whether or not the character will get her personal present after making the bounce to live-action. The rumored Mandalorian spinoff for the time being facilities on Boba Fett, who briefly appeared on Tatooine on the finish of the Season 2 premiere, and Bo-Katan’s debut episode additionally felt like a backdoor pilot, so we should not assume that an Ahsoka spinoff is occurring.
However we most likely additionally should not rule it out. Rosario Dawson has had good issues to say about her expertise enjoying Ahsoka, and an Ahsoka spinoff would not essentially need to be an ongoing collection like The Mandalorian. The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi present goes to be a restricted collection starring Ewan McGregor; why not one other restricted collection starring Rosario Dawson? Disney boss Bob Iger stated earlier in 2020 that there was the potential for taking characters (plural) in “their very own path” with collection.
Discover out if The Mandalorian solutions these query with new episodes releasing on Fridays at 12:01 a.m. PT on Disney+. The Disney streamer is full of loads of content material from the galaxy far, distant, however for those who’re out there for some viewing choices set out of the Star Wars saga, you’ll want to try our 2021 winter and spring premiere schedule.
