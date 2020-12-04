television 6 Star Wars TV Questions After Ahsoka Tano's Mandalorian Debut

Who Will Practice Child Yoda?

The entire level of Mando looking for out Ahsoka within the first place was to ask her to coach Child Yoda. Whereas Ahsoka was ready to make use of the Power to fill in some blanks in regards to the little man’s historical past and even reveal his identify, she refused to tackle the duty of coaching him, citing what occurred to the earlier Jedi who shaped too shut of attachments to the individuals round him. She did give Mando directions to move to Tython to try to attain out to different Jedi to probably assist.